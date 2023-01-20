Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Texarkana City Manager Jay Ellington announces resignation

by Karl Richter/Texarkana Gazette | Today at 2:14 p.m.
Jay Ellington, city manager for Texarkana, Arkansas, speaks to residents in March 2022. Ellington announced Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, that he will resign the position effective March 31. (Staff photo by Junius Stone)

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana City Manager Jay Ellington on Friday announced his resignation effective March 31.

Ellington will become executive director of  the Crater Planning District Commission in Petersburg, Va., according to a news release.

"Ellington's family lives in the Southern Virginia area, and this opportunity will allow him and his wife to be near their three children, their spouses, and their four grandchildren," the release stated.

He was hired in June 2021 after the surprise resignation of former City Manager Kenny Haskin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT