Texarkana City Manager Jay Ellington announces resignation

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana City Manager Jay Ellington on Friday announced his resignation effective March 31.

Ellington will become executive director of the Crater Planning District Commission in Petersburg, Va., according to a news release.

"Ellington's family lives in the Southern Virginia area, and this opportunity will allow him and his wife to be near their three children, their spouses, and their four grandchildren," the release stated.

He was hired in June 2021 after the surprise resignation of former City Manager Kenny Haskin.