Texas running back set to visit Smith, Arkansas





The University of Arkansas is expected to to host numerous top football prospects the next two Saturdays and 4-star junior running back Nate Palmer is planning to visit Jan. 28.

Palmer, 6-0, 190 pounds, of Decatur, Texas, has more than 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Missouri, Auburn and others.

"I feel like Arkansas is one of my top schools, so I just feel like I need to go visit them and build that relationship and see what I can see and see how I feel," Palmer said.

Palmer rushed 328 times for 2,250 yards, 25 touchdowns and had 30 receptions for 308 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior. He was named District 8-5A D-I Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore at College Station High School after rushing for 897 yards and 9 touchdowns on 120 carries.

On3.com rates him 4-star recruit, the No. 20 running back and the No. 232 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Palmer explained why he's high on the Hogs.

"I feel like it's a great school and has a great coach," Palmer said of Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith. "I feel like he can build me and take me to that next level.

"I feel like Arkansas is RBU because all these top running backs have gone through Arkansas and had done great in the NFL, and that could be me in the next few years."

Palmer said he attended games at SMU and TCU in the fall. His upcoming trip to Fayetteville is the only visit he has planned so far for this month.

He said he and Smith communicate every day and that communication has helped them form a nice bond.

"He's a very down-to-earth coach," Palmer said. "I feel like he connects with me on so many levels. I just feel like we have that relationship going and I feel like he can guide me in my college career for the next three years and develop me into a man and also a great football player and take me to the NFL."

Palmer has a 3.4 grade-point average and is considering kinesiology or business as a major.

Baseball commit

Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn landed the verbal commitment of junior infielder-outfielder Tyson Lewis on Monday.

Lewis, 6-1, 190 pounds, of Omaha (Neb.) Millard West, didn't have the recruiting process he had hoped. He missed the 2022 season after fracturing his L-5 vertebra last February and having surgery.

He received scholarship offers from Nebraska and Notre Dame as a freshman and received an offer from Kentucky in December. Prior to his injury, Lewis was drawing strong interest from Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma State and others.

Lewis was scheduled to visit Oklahoma State after Arkansas but canceled the trip.

He said Arkansas' tradition and frequent trips to the College Baseball World Series in his hometown sold him on the Razorbacks.

"The tradition of that program is second to none," Lewis said. "For a lack of a better word, they're kind of bad a***s, to be honest with you. They're a team I want to play for and Coach Van Horn and that coaching staff, I really enjoyed talking with them. I really feel like I click with that staff."

He visited the Hogs two years ago going into his freshman season before making his way back to Fayetteville on Sunday to attend a camp. Lewis said the first trip planted a seed for him to be a Razorback.

"Meeting Coach Van Horn and talking with him, it just felt like he knew what he was doing and felt like a guy you would love to play for," Lewis said. "They've always kind of stuck with me since I went down there a couple years ago."

The 49,000-square foot J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center and Baum-Walker Stadium also lured him to Arkansas, Lewis said.

"The facilities overall are just ridiculous," he said. "I've been to a couple of other colleges and going down to Fayetteville is just different. It's crazy. The facilities, the field and the town are just all real nice and beautiful."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Nate Palmer highlights

arkansasonline.com/120palmer









Nate Palmer







Tyson Lewis






