Trojans rounding into form

It's been a gradual climb this season for Hot Springs, and that's not surprising to head coach Ant Lasker.

It's also not a shocker to him that his Trojans are hanging near the top of the 5A-South Conference.

Hot Springs (12-6, 6-1) is tied with overall No. 9 Lake Hamilton for second place in the league and sits a game behind conference leader and No. 8 Pine Bluff (13-6, 7-0). The Trojans will get a chance to create an even tighter logjam for the top spot when they face the Zebras tonight at home.

Still, the start to the year wasn't ideal for Lasker and his team.

"It took us a little time to get rolling," he explained. "We got some guys in late from football, so we didn't start playing our first few games until the first week of December. By that time, a lot of teams were already four or five games in. So we had to play catch up."

Hot Springs dropped two of its first three contests and was 3-3 by mid-December following a loss to Cabot. The Trojans did get into a groove after that setback by winning five in a row before losing three straight, including a 74-58 decision to Lake Hamilton in their first game of 2023.

But Hot Springs has responded with wins in each of its last four games, with three of those occurring on the road. Perhaps its most impressive victory during that run was a 68-54 win over White Hall on Tuesday when four players finished with at least 10 points.

That balance has been the recipe for success, according to Lasker.

"These guys have bought in to playing team basketball," he said. "Like I told them, I knew coming in that we wouldn't have a Jabari West that's going to average 18 to 20 points or a J.J. [Walker] that was going to average 25 and so on. But I knew we could get two or three guys that could be around the 15-point mark, a couple hover around eight to 10 points, and a few others that could get us five to six points.

"It was going to have to be a collaborative effort. Now, we have some guys that's consistently our leading scorers game to game, but it can be anybody on any given night, and that's what makes us, I think, a little bit of a matchup problem for other teams."

Both West and Walker, former all-staters who led the Trojans in scoring in each of their senior seasons, have both since moved on to play collegiately. Lasker has several current players who may get a chance to play on the next level as well.

Senior Nasir Hannah and juniors Kendall Williams and Octavious Rhodes have each taken turns leading Hot Springs in scoring during its four-game winning streak. It was Rhodes' 17-point outing against Benton that helped kick off their current string of victories.

There are others, such as Tyrell Honey, Anthony Lambert and Derrick Hicks, who've made their mark, too, but Lasker insists he'll need all hands on deck tonight against the Zebras.

"I'm not gonna act like this one is a normal, regular game for us," he said. "It's the most important one of our season, and not just because it's the next game. This could have some substantial ramifications as far as where teams are going to finish off for seedings in the playoffs, things of that nature.

"And then, I also feel like this could be a momentum booster that could catapult us through these last eight games of conference. As much as I would like to say that it's just another game, it's not, and I've been honest with my guys about it. ... it's the biggest game of the season.

CONWAY GIRLS

No time to chill

Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft admitted that Little Rock Central may have her team's number after they were upset again by the Lady Tigers on Tuesday.

Central, which stunned the Lady Wampus Cats 66-60 during the second round of last season's Class 6A state playoffs, took a 51-49 victory in the rematch at Booneville-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse, but top-ranked Conway (17-3, 3-1 6A-Central) can't afford to dwell on that loss, not with what it has staring in front of the team this weekend.

The Lady Wampus Cats, ranked No. 14 nationally by ESPN, is set to face No. 3 Washington D.C. Sidwell Friends at 4 p.m. Central at the GEICO Invitational in Washington, D.C. The showdown will be shown on ESPNU, with the winner facing either The Webb School (Tenn.) or No. 4 La Jolla (Calif.) Country Day School, in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. The losers of those two games will play for third place at 4 p.m.

For Conway, the matchup with the host team is expected to be its toughest to date. The Quakers (12-2), who beat No. 5 Monteverde 65-53 on Monday, are led by ESPN's No. 3-ranked player in the Class of 2023, Jadyn Donovan, who's committed to Duke. Khia Miller, also a senior, is an East Carolina commit and figures to be a force on the wing as well.

Sidwell Friends also has a pair of stout juniors on its roster in ESPN's No. 13-player Kendall Dudley, a 6-1 forward who had 20 points and 13 rebounds in its win over Monteverde, and No. 20 Leah Harmon, a 5-6 point guard.

DUMAS BOYS

Here come the 'Cats

Dumas Coach Larry Harris didn't have any doubts about his team being overmatched during the majority of their early-season games, but he also had no qualms about their ability to bounce back.

Don't look now, but there's a lot of pep in the Bobcats' steps nowadays.

After starting 0-6, Dumas (15-7, 7-0 3A-8) has won 15 of its last 16 games, including six in a row. Five of their first six losses were to teams in higher classifications, with the lone exception being a 57-50 setback at Class 3A No. 1 Bergman. During that stretch, Dumas also averaged 45.3 points.

Since then, the Bobcats, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, are scoring nearly 65 points per game, and the only other team to beat them over that span was Class 5A Harrison, 54-53, during the Christmas break.

Mike Reddick, a University of Arkansas at Monticello signee, has averaged 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists over the past six games for Dumas, which is looking to win its seventh in a row today when plays at DeWitt (7-12, 2-5).

BENTONVILLE WEST BOYS

Any way you want it

Going into his team's game against Rogers Heritage on Jan. 10, Bentonville West forward Tucker Anderson didn't have any idea how close he was to hitting the 1,000-point mark for his career.

It's a fairly safe to say that he may not have known he'd actually reached that mark less than two minutes in if he hadn't been informed of it. In Anderson's case, he's one of a select few who play the same way regardless of the situation.

That also sums up No. 3 Bentonville West (17-1, 6-0 5A-West) in a nutshell this season. The only loss the Wolverines have suffered was a 60-48 mid-Decision decision to a Harvard-Westlake, Calif., team that's ranked among the top 20 in the nation by ESPN.

The 17 victories by Bentonville West have been about as efficient as it gets whether it's a close encounter or a blowout. Eight of those wins were by seven points or less, and nine were by 15 points or more.

TIP-INS

Lamar has canceled all sporting events for the remainder of the week after one of its student athletes, Ashlynn Barnes, was killed in a car accident Tuesday. Barnes was a member of the Lady Warriors' bowling, basketball and track and field teams. ... Senior forward Laylah Reese was recently recognized for reaching the 1,000-point mark for Cabot (17-2), which is ranked No. 4 overall and has won four of its last five games heading into today's 6A-Central Conference matchup at Bryant (13-4). ...Bentonville girls Coach Tom Halbmaier notched his 400th career victory in style Tuesday when his Lady Tigers knocked off No. 8 Fort Smith Northside 51-38. Ella Campbell, a Rockhurst (Mo.) commit, had 15 points for Bentonville, winners of five of its past six. ... Farmington forward Jenna Lawrence moved past the 2,000-point plateau after scoring 22 points during a 67-25 win over Huntsville on Jan. 17. The victory was the 19th time that the Lady Cardinals (20-1) have won a game by at least 17 points.