UA gives interim dean full position

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has removed the "interim" tag from Dean Kate Mamiseishvili, naming her the next dean of the College of Education and Health Professions, effective Feb. 1.

"I know without a doubt she is the right person to lead the College of Education and Health Professions forward and advance our goals as a university," Terry Martin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in a news release from the university. "Kate has done a tremendous job leading the college the past seven months and launching key initiatives that align with the university's overall strategic plan."

Since being named interim dean of the College of Education and Health Professions in June 2022 -- taking over for former dean Brian Primack -- Mamiseishvili has compiled a list of accomplishments, including launching the Wellness and Education Commitment to Arkansas Excellence initiative for the 2022-23 academic year, according to the university.

The initiative revolves around tangible ways faculty and staff can collaborate within the college and across the state to address complex challenges in education and health, with the college developing and funding opportunities for students to complete their internships, practicums, or clinical experiences across Arkansas so that more Arkansans can receive the healthcare they need.

"I am honored to be officially named dean of the College of Education and Health Professions," Mamiseishvili, 46, said in the release from the university. "I am grateful to Provost Martin for his confidence and trust in me. It's the greatest privilege to serve as the dean of the college that has been my academic home for the past 15 years.

"In that time, I've seen the impact of our amazing faculty and staff, who have continuously enriched the educational experiences of our students and helped people reach their full potential," she added. "I look forward to supporting our faculty and staff as we advance the goals of our college and show how we care for our students and the community in Arkansas and beyond."

The College of Education and Health Professions currently has 6,274 students, 1,408 graduate students and 4,866 undergraduates, according to Shannon Magsam, the college's director of communications.

Mamiseishvili's 12-month salary as dean will be $290,000, which includes a 12-month academic base salary and administrative stipend, according to John Thomas, director of media relations and core communications for the university.

Mamiseishvili, who received her doctorate and master of arts in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri, succeeded Martin as interim vice provost for academic affairs when he was named provost in August 2021.

She was associate dean for academic and student affairs in the College of Education and Health Professions from 2017-2021, managing academic operations, coordinating accreditation and program reviews, and overseeing academic planning, faculty affairs and student success, according to the university.

Mamiseishvili, who has a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from the Akaki Tsereteli State University in the country of Georgia, joined the university in 2008 as a professor of higher education, and in 2013, she was appointed to head the Department of Rehabilitation, Human Resources, and Communication Disorders, leading a unit composed of seven academic programs and the Speech and Hearing Clinic.

"Kate has filled many different roles since she joined the university," Martin said in the university release. "Her experience across many different academic units will be a great asset in her role as dean and to the university as a whole."

During her tenure as a faculty member, Mamiseishvili was inducted into the Teaching Academy, received the College of Education and Health Professions' Rising S.T.A.R. award, was awarded the S.T.A.R. Faculty Awards for her all-around outstanding performance in teaching, research, advising and service, was recognized as an Outstanding Mentor by the Office of Nationally Competitive Awards, and was selected as a fellow of the SEC Academic Leadership Development Program, according to the university. She's also led research on faculty productivity, job satisfaction, and student persistence.