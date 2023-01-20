U.S. to use $930M for fire prevention

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced Thursday, as officials struggle to protect communities from destructive infernos being made worse by climate change.

Under a strategy now entering its second year, the U.S. Forest Service is trying to prevent out-of-control fires that start on public lands from raging through communities. But in an interview with The Associated Press, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack acknowledged that the shortage of workers that has been plaguing other sectors of the economy is hindering the agency's wildfire efforts.

He warned that "draconian" budget cuts floated by some Republicans, who control the U.S. House, could also undermine the Democratic administration's plans. Its goal is to lower wildfire risks across almost 80,000 square miles of public and private lands over the next decade.

The work is projected to cost up to $50 billion. Last year's climate and infrastructure bills combined directed about $5 billion to the effort.

"There's one big 'if,' " Vilsack said. "We need to have a good partner in Congress."

He added that fires on public lands will continue to threaten the West, after burning about 115,000 square miles over the past decade -- an area larger than Arizona -- and destroying about 80,000 houses, businesses and other structures, according to government statistics and the nonpartisan research group Headwaters Economics.

Almost 19,000 of those structures were torched in the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people in Paradise, Calif.

"It's not a matter of whether or not these forests will burn," Vilsack said. "The crisis is upon us."

The sites targeted for spending in 2023 cover much of Southern California, home to 25 million people; the Klamath River Basin on the Oregon-California border; San Carlos Apache Reservation lands in Arizona; and the Wasatch area of northern Utah, a tourist draw with seven ski resorts. Other sites are in Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, Washington state, Colorado, New Mexico and Montana.

The idea is to remove many trees and other flammable material from hotspots that make up only a small portion of fire-prone areas but account for about 80% of risk to communities. Vilsack said officials will seek to restore "old-growth forest conditions " -- meaning fewer but larger trees that can be resilient against fires.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman said he was glad to see the Biden administration taking "long-overdue action" and streamlining forest management rules. But Westerman questioned why more money will be spent this year even as new projects include fewer acres compared with last year, according to administration documents.

"The Forest Service is still recklessly spending valuable taxpayer dollars with little to no accountability," the Arkansas Republican said in a statement.

Vilsack said the projects announced so far will help reduce wildfire risk to around 200 communities in the western U.S.

FILE - A member of the Mile High Youth Corps walks near a smoldering pile of tree debris during a controlled burn with the U.S. Forest Service in Hatch Gulch Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, near Deckers, Colo. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the forest service conducted burns, tree thinning and other work to reduce wildfire risks across 5,000 square miles last year. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson,File)

