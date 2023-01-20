WCSD students get career look

Watson Chapel High School seniors Thursday stepped into a trailer to take a glimpse at possible career options.

The trailer gave the students an interactive look into the world of vocational skills including excavation, truck driving, power lineman work and fiber optics. It was made available by Be Pro Be Proud, an initiative designed – in its own words – "to bring a new generation of pride, progress and professionals to North America's skilled workforce."

More than 65,000 people have been impacted by the movement, with 246 employers across 78 professions reaching out to those who have desired to possess skills necessary to operate in the workforce, according to Be Pro Be Proud. The initiative, chaired by Central Moloney Inc. CEO Chris Hart, was launched in March 2016 by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas to address the need of skilled workers. The initiative is now available in six states across the South.

The trailers stop at high schools and community colleges around Arkansas. To book a tour stop, visit: beprobeproudar.org/get-involved/schedule-a-tour-stop.

Photo gallery from the truck stop is inside.

A Watson Chapel student learns interactively about operating fiber optics. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A student learns through simulation how to operate a crane. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

