Writers’ Colony hosts readings at Brews with Taylor, McCloud, Orr

WHAT -- The latest issue of eMerge, the online literary magazine for the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, is being released this week, and some of the writers in this issue, as well as some of the current writers-in-residence and other special guests, will read from their work. Featured writers include Bill McCloud, Zeek Taylor, Anna Gall, Maretha Todd Dudman, Karin Orr, Jennie Lightweis-Goff and Ekoko Pauline Omadeke.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. today

WHERE -- Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs

COST -- Free

INFO -- writerscolony.org

