Writers’ Colony hosts readings at Brews with Taylor, McCloud, Orr

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
WHAT -- The latest issue of eMerge, the online literary magazine for the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, is being released this week, and some of the writers in this issue, as well as some of the current writers-in-residence and other special guests, will read from their work. Featured writers include Bill McCloud, Zeek Taylor, Anna Gall, Maretha Todd Dudman, Karin Orr, Jennie Lightweis-Goff and Ekoko Pauline Omadeke.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. today

WHERE -- Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs

COST -- Free

INFO -- writerscolony.org

  photo  Bill McCloud
  
  photo  Karin Orr
  
  photo  Maretha Todd Dudman
  
  photo  Zeek Taylor
  

Print Headline: Writers’ Colony hosts evening of readings tonight at Brews

