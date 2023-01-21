Police beat: 2 men arrested in gun, drug case

2 men arrested in gun, drug case

Little Rock police on Thursday afternoon arrested two men on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Carrillo Hamilton, 21, and Jesus Torrez, 20, were in a vehicle that officers pulled over around 2:35 p.m. near 8521 Tedburn Drive after Hamilton ran a stop sign.

A search of the vehicle turned up two guns, a pipe and a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine, the report says.

Hamilton faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental operations and traffic citations of failing to stop at a stop sign and not having liability insurance.

Torrez faces three felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Both men were held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night, each in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Man arrested after mother threatened

A Jacksonville man faces a felony charge after police say he threatened to murder his mother Thursday evening after staying up for two days on drugs, according to an arrest report.

Timothy Malone, 31, came into his mother's bedroom and threatened to cut her throat, she told an officer who arrived at her Mulberry Street apartment complex around 5:27 p.m.

The woman said Malone had been using methamphetamine and cocaine and had been awake for about two days before making the threats against her. He told officers after his arrest that he was just playing around, the report says.

Malone faces a felony count of terroristic threatening and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Drugs, gun found during traffic stop

North Little Rock police on Thursday night arrested a man who had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over Keshawn Smith, 28, of Little Rock near Maumelle and Vestal boulevards around 6:58 p.m. because his license plate light was not working and Smith's license was suspended.

Smith immediately told the officer he knew his license was suspended, and the officer reported smelling marijuana, leading to a search of the vehicle that located a loaded Glock 45 9mm pistol and two cellphones under the seat, a baggie of suspected marijuana in the driver's door, more than a pound of suspected marijuana and numerous baggies and a large sum of cash.

Smith faces two felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession -- and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night in lieu of a $10,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Man faces felony pot, gun charges

A Little Rock man faces felony gun and drug charges after a Thursday night traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Andre Everett, 22, was the front seat passenger in a vehicle police pulled over near East 16th Street and Security Avenue about 7:10 p.m., and the driver gave consent to search the vehicle.

The search revealed a backpack in the front passenger floorboard that contained a handgun and a bag with suspected marijuana and a digital scale, the report says.

Everett faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night in lieu of a $45,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Woman is jailed after weapon fired

North Little Rock police early Friday arrested a woman who was intoxicated and firing a gun in a parking lot, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived at 3000 North Hills Boulevard around 12:46 a.m. after getting a report of a woman firing a gun, leading them to make contact with Esther Mayhair, 47, of Conway.

Police said they could see a gun on the front passenger seat of the vehicle Mayhair was in and noticed she was lethargic and had slurred speech. She told officers she was on sleeping medication and was not drunk, the report says.

Esther is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. She faces a charge of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and a misdemeanor count of public intoxication. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night in lieu of a $15,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.