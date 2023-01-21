Sections
Arkansas governor signs off on bills related to legislative expenses, agriculture

by Will Langhorne | Today at 3:08 a.m.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed six bills into law Friday covering expenses for the 94th General Assembly and funding for agricultural research.

Senate Bill 1 addresses appropriations for the Senate's expenses. The bill appropriates $675,000 for mileage allowance, per diem, maintenance and general operations and other expenses. It also allocates $650,000 for salaries of employees and $75,000 for employer matching funds.

House Bill 1001 covers expenses for the House. The legislation appropriates $311,500 for salaries of employees, $57,000 for personal services matching and $1.6 million for maintenance, operations and expenses.

House Bill 1052 addresses operating, research and development expenses for the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. The act sets aside $60,500 for operating expenses, $2,000 in professional fees and $8.23 million in research development funds. The bill will fund a program of research through the University of Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, according to a news release from Sanders' office.

House Bill 1056 sets appropriations for the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. The legislation includes appropriations of $25,000 in operating expenses and $1.975 million in research and development.

House Bill 1057 appropriates funds for the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. The bill includes $14,200 in operating expenses and $6.966 million in research and development funds. The act also provides a second appropriation of $15 million for research and development.

House Bill 1058 addresses allocations for the Wheat Promotion Board. The act appropriates $3,599 in operating expenses and $440,895 in research and development. This funding will support a program of research through the University of Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, officials said in the release.

