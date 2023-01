Okolona, 1911: The tiny Clark County town was the scene of the Civil War battle of Elkins Ferry in 1864. Its public school (pictured) had opened in 1871 as the Male & Female Institute, later just called the Academy. At the time of the postcard, the population was 399, but the most recent census counted only 147 residents.

