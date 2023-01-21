QB target White’s time with Pittman, Enos well spent

Little Rock Christian and 4-star quarterback Walker White spent a lot of time with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos the last two days.

He and his father met Pittman and Enos at a Dickson Street restaurant for dinner on Friday around 8 p.m.

“We all just talked the whole time,” White said. “People were coming up to Coach Pittman for pictures. It was cool to see that. Just to have him focus on me for dinner in front of everyone was pretty neat.”

White, 6-3, 215 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, TCU, Missouri, Virginia and other programs.

He arrived for Prospect Day on Saturday at 6:50 a.m. and left around 4:15 p.m. He spoke to Enos prior to the visit.

“I just told him I just want to watch ball,” said White, who recently visited Auburn. “I want to watch your offense. I just want to get to know you, and that’s what we did. We talked ball for four hours combined and I loved it. I loved everything he showed me and how he taught. Obviously, he has a really good track record of quarterbacks.

“Just getting to see his offense, it was really neat, and my brothers actually got to sit in on it and my dad got to watch a little bit of it, as well.”

ESPN rates White the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and No. 217 recruit in the 2024 class. He completed 157 of 285 passes for 2,109 yards and 28 touchdowns against 9 interceptions last season, and rushed 118 times for 890 yards and 16 touchdowns.

White completed 129 of 231 passes for 2,010 yards and 23 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions, and had 92 carries for 487 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore.

He watched Arkansas’ basketball victory over Ole Miss with Pittman and Enos, who visited White’s school Thursday.

“We were having a great time,” he said. “All chilling out. By the end of the day, we had some closing meetings and I got to talk to Coach Pittman at the end and talked to Coach Enos for about another hour.”

White was able to do a photoshoot in an Arkansas uniform.

“It was really good for me to see Arkansas and meet Coach Enos, and it was really good for my decision process,” he said. “I do have a lot to think about considering I really loved being up there and meeting Coach Enos and spending the day with him.

“He’s a really cool guy and I feel like we worked really well together, so I have a lot to think about.”

He said the thought of committing to the Razorbacks didn’t enter his mind.

“The only reason it didn’t is because I know that I’m going to finish out January and see my thoughts by the end of January,” he said. “I’m just trying to keep a really open mind. I’m headed to Baylor right now and then I’m going to Clemson on the 28th.

“I have a couple more things I need to do and then I should have my thoughts together by then.”