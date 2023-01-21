Arkansas State men vs. Marshall

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-11, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference Marshall 16-4, 5-2

SERIES ASU leads 3-1

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.11.83.5

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.11.19.5

G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Fr.9.22.1

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.12.7

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.4.54.9

COACH Mike Balado (78-91 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

Marshall

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Taevion Kinsey, 6-5, Sr.21.14.9

G Andrew Taylor, 6-3, Sr.18.95.1

G Kamdyn Curfman, 6-1, Jr.12.12.8

F O. Anochili-Killen, 6-8, Jr.8.94.8

C Micah Handlogten, 7-1, Fr.8.611.0

COACH Dan D'Antoni (157-124 in eighth season at Marshall and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUMarshall

65.7Points for81.6

66.1Points against69.0

+1.8Rebound margin+4.4

+0.4Turnover margin+2.9

43.6FG pct.47.1

34.43-pt. pct.32.9

66.5FT pct.62.6

CHALK TALK These teams last met in a season-opening game on Nov. 27, 2020, when Marshall beat ASU 70-56 on the Thundering Herd's home floor. ... Marshall Coach Dan D'Antoni is the older brother of longtime NBA coach Mike D'Antoni. ... Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor rank first and third in the Sun Belt in scoring at 21.1 and 18.9 points per game respectively.

-- Mitchell Gladstone