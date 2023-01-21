Arkansas State men vs. Marshall
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 9-11, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference Marshall 16-4, 5-2
SERIES ASU leads 3-1
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.11.83.5
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.11.19.5
G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Fr.9.22.1
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.12.7
F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.4.54.9
COACH Mike Balado (78-91 in sixth season at ASU and overall)
Marshall
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Taevion Kinsey, 6-5, Sr.21.14.9
G Andrew Taylor, 6-3, Sr.18.95.1
G Kamdyn Curfman, 6-1, Jr.12.12.8
F O. Anochili-Killen, 6-8, Jr.8.94.8
C Micah Handlogten, 7-1, Fr.8.611.0
COACH Dan D'Antoni (157-124 in eighth season at Marshall and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUMarshall
65.7Points for81.6
66.1Points against69.0
+1.8Rebound margin+4.4
+0.4Turnover margin+2.9
43.6FG pct.47.1
34.43-pt. pct.32.9
66.5FT pct.62.6
CHALK TALK These teams last met in a season-opening game on Nov. 27, 2020, when Marshall beat ASU 70-56 on the Thundering Herd's home floor. ... Marshall Coach Dan D'Antoni is the older brother of longtime NBA coach Mike D'Antoni. ... Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor rank first and third in the Sun Belt in scoring at 21.1 and 18.9 points per game respectively.
-- Mitchell Gladstone