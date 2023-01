Arkansas State women at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS ASU 6-12, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference Louisiana-Lafayette 10-9, 4-3

SERIES ASU leads 52-24

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.13.15.3

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.9.48.3

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.8.01.8

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.5.67.0

G Jade Upshaw, 5-7, So.5.41.8

COACH Destinee Rogers (14-22 in second season at ASU and overall)

Louisiana-Lafayette

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Lanay Wheaton, 5-7, So.11.33.9

F Tamera Johnson, 5-11, So.11.16.5

G Destiny Rice, 5-8, Jr.6.82.4

G Nubia Benedith, 5-8, So.6.61.3

F Caira Wren, 5-10, Jr.4.54.7

COACH Garry Brodhead (179-145 in 11th season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASULa.-Lafayette

66.9Points for56.9

71.6Points against57.4

-1.1Rebound margin-0.8

+0.4Turnover margin+4.2

37.6FG pct.37.7

28.93-pt. pct.27.7

69.6FT pct.60.8

CHALK TALK Louisiana-Lafayette has won six straight games and 10 of its past 12 against Arkansas State. ... The Ragin' Cajuns lead the Sun Belt in scoring defense, allowing 55.6 points per game. ... Izzy Higginbottom (84.8%) and Lauryn Pendleton (83.6%) rank second and third, respectively, in free-throw percentage among Sun Belt players. ... ASU is last in the conference in three-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 41.8% beyond the arc.

-- Mitchell Gladstone