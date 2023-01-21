Cave Springs man guilty of tax evasion

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Cave Springs man and former general manager at several Northwest Arkansas car dealerships pleaded guilty Thursday to evading more than $263,000 in federal income taxes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Jonathan M. Wichman, 35, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging him with tax evasion.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wichman worked from 2014 through 2020, mainly as a general manager at car dealerships. In October 2018 he accessed his employer's online payroll system and caused the dealership to not withhold any federal income taxes or employment taxes from his 2019 and 2020 wages. During those years, Wichman earned a total of $856,882 in wages, including $360,739 from the dealership where he altered his federal tax withholdings, according to the release.

Wichman did not file tax returns with the IRS for tax years 2019 and 2020 and did not timely file his tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2018, according to court documents. In May 2018, the IRS filed substitutes for returns for Wichman for tax years 2014 and 2016 and assessed additional taxes, which he also did not pay.

Wichman told investigators he knew he owed past-due taxes to the IRS. Wichman said he prepared his taxes using commercial software, and each year the program showed he owed a large amount of taxes. He claimed he did not have the money to pay his taxes, so he did not file his tax returns, the release states.

The investigation revealed Wichman did have money to pay his taxes. From 2018 through 2021, Wichman made cash transactions at various casinos and banks totaling more than $1 million, according to court records. From 2014 through 2022, Wichman spent more than $513,000 on vehicles, a travel trailer and a Florida vacation, according to court records.

In total, Wichman failed to pay $263,615 in income taxes to the IRS and also admitted he failed to pay income taxes to the state of Arkansas. Wichman agreed to pay restitution, including penalties and interest, to both the U.S. Treasury and Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, according to the release.

Wichman will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum of five years in prison. He also faces monetary penalties and restitution.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the plea hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Mohlhenrich is prosecuting the case.