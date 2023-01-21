Clark earns milestone in Patriots’ big victory

MARION -- Marion forced 23 Greene County Tech turnovers and won the rebounding edge 31-20 Friday night in a 67-49 victory at Fidelity Bank Arena.

The win marked Marion Coach David Clark's 100th victory since he took over during the 2018-19 season. Clark's teams have advanced to the state tournament semifinals three times, played for two Class 5A state titles and won the 2019 Class 5A state championship.

"We wanted to get them [Greene County Tech] back because they beat us here last year, and we don't like losing at home," said Clark. "A goal of ours every year is to protect our house no matter who we play, and we did that tonight."

Marion (16-5, 5-0 5A East) senior Donnie Cheers III poured in a game-high 24 points, while Lyndell Buckingham scored 10 points and added 6 assists. Marion junior Kayden Nesbitt racked up 15 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.

Senior forward Benji Goodman paced Greene County Tech (17-5, 1-4) with 16 points.

Marion opened the game on a 5-0 run, but Tech responded by scoring 11 of the next 13 points, highlighted by three-pointers from Goodman and Vincent, to take an 11-7 lead with 4:15 left in the opening quarter.

The Patriots regained the lead with 23.4 seconds left in the quarter when Jalen White scored on a layup and converted a three-point play. A Cheers steal and layup gave Marion a 17-12 lead at quarter's end.

Tech didn't blink in the second quarter. A Tucker three-pointer tied the game at 26-26 with 2:56 remaining.

A Brewer three-pointer immediately sparked a 10-0 Marion run that gave the Patriots a 36-26 bulge with 1:37 left in the first half.

A Buckingham steal led to a dunk, and junior Jermiah Miller added a pair of layups to give the hosts a 44-29 lead at halftime.

"They hit some shots early, especially some threes," said Clark. "Once we were able to settle in there, especially on defense, we thought we might be able to wear them down, and that's what it felt like at that time."

Marion took its largest lead of the night (65-44) when Buckingham found White for a layup with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS

MARION 45, GREEN COUNTY TECH 39

Marion allowed Greene County Tech to five field goals over the game's final three quarters to take down the victory.

Senior forward Kiera Neal paced the Lady Patriots (5-14 overall, 2-3 5A East) with 15 points and eight rebounds, while senior Alyse Holliman finished with 13 points and seven boards.

Jacey Edrington gave Greene County Tech (16-5, 3-2) a lift with 13 points.

Tech rattled Marion in the first quarter by forcing seven turnovers and limiting the hosts to 3-of-11 shooting as the Lady Eagles led 10-8 after the opening quarter.

Greene County Tech made 10 of 11 free throws in the second quarter to expand its lead to 22-15 at halftime.

As Tech struggled to find the range, Marion finally did so, as Neal and Ny'Asia Jackson made three-pointers, and after sophomore Joniya Lewis' short jumper, Marion had its first lead (25-24) with 2:57 left in the third quarter. Marion enjoyed a 28-25 advantage entering the fourth frame.

Tech twice trimmed the Marion lead to a single point in the decisive quarter, but Neal canned a pair of free throws with 6:17 remaining to push the Lady Patriots back in front 30-27.

A pair of Edrington free throws got the visitors within 30-29 with 6:08 remaining, but baskets from Holliman and Neal and a pair of free throws from Aya Johnson sparked six consecutive Marion points.

Seven consecutive Tech points got the Lady Eagles within 42-38 with 27.8 seconds left, but Jackson made a three-pointer to give Marion the cushion it needed.