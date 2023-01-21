Breath of Life to host youth event

Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St., will host its Youth Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday featuring guest speaker Ulanda Arnett, an author, entrepreneur, and real estate agent in Jefferson County, according to a spokesman.

The Breath of Life pastor is Kerry Price Sr. and the youth director is Jennifer Lee.

Arnett is a 2002 agriculture business graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She also earned a master's degree in agriculture of economics in 2003 at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

A former director of the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce, Arnett is also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

She spent 12 years in corporate America primarily with Tyson Foods Inc. at Springdale, where she worked in various areas of human resources. During her tenure at Tyson, she was selected to the 2010 class of the Northwest Arkansas Journal's 40 Under 40 Business Leaders to watch and was one of the Business Women of the Year in 2012, according to a news release.

"She is passionate about the improvement of Pine Bluff and believes her experience, skills, relationship and love for the area can accelerate Jefferson County's vision to be a major destination for business and plays," according to the release.

House of Bread gives away food today

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will be giving out food today from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone. Details: (870) 850-6565 or on Facebook.

Family and friends day set

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on Jan. 29. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be Word of Faith's pastor, Henry Land Jr., according to a news release.

New Hope to honor musicians

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will hold the appreciation program for their musicians, Stanley Blair Jr. and Kalebra Blair, at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Special guests will include the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Noble Lake and the Damascus Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Grady. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Civic panel plans call

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will conduct a conference call meeting at noon Tuesday. Interested participants are asked to call the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600, requesting to join the conference call or send an email to receptionist@pinebluff.com. The staff will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

A&P finance group to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday the A&P office, 623 S. Main St. Before the meeting, participants are asked to inform the staff if they plan to attend, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, A&P commission, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. Before the meeting, participants are asked to inform the staff so they can accommodate everyone for seating, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, A&P commission, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Urban Renewal panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal agency will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., according to a news release. Chandra Griffin is the director of Pine Bluff Urban Renewal. Details: (870) 209-0323.