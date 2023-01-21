Conway comes up short in D.C. contest

Size was too much for Conway to overcome Friday in the nation's capital.

Host Washington D.C. Sidwell Friends dominated the glass in the first half and got just enough second-chance opportunities after halftime to knock off the Lady Wampus Cats 66-56 in the semifinals of the GEICO Invitational at the Pearson Athletic Center.

All five starters landed in double figures for the defending national champion Quakers, ranked No. 3 by ESPN, led by Duke signee Jadyn Donovan. The senior, who's ranked as the No. 3 player in the Class of 2023 by the network, scored 12 of her team-high 16 points over the first two quarters as Sidwell Friends (13-2) used a 14-2 run over the final four minutes of the opening half to take a 34-26 halftime lead. Donovan also had 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists.

Kendall Dudley and Leah Harmon, who are the No. 13- and No. 20-ranked juniors in the nation according to ESPN, had 14 points apiece, and Khia Miller, an East Carolina commit, finished with 12 points. Jayla Jackson added 10 points.

Stanford commit Chloe Clardy scored a game-high 18 points for Conway (17-4), which had problems with the Quakers' reach throughout.

Three of Sidwell Friends' starters stood 6-0 or taller while a fourth, Miller, is 5-10. The Lady Wampus Cats have just one player on their entire roster that rivals that height, and that's 6-4 center Savannah Scott. All the rest of Conway's players are 5-10 or smaller.

"Their length was hard to deal with," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "When you're looking at most of their girls, they're all around 6 foot except maybe one. And they're 6-foot, athletic basketball players. That's tough because we don't have that kind of size up and down our lineup.

"But I'll tell you what, I feel like the game was somewhat of a win for us against one of the top two or three teams in a the nation. It was a game until the very end, and we didn't give up."

The Lady Wampus Cats, who are ranked No. 1 in Arkansas and No. 14 nationally, turned the ball over 13 times in the first half, with most of those coming off either deflections or entry passes that were denied because of the Quakers' length. Conway was also outrebounded 21-12 during the first 16 minutes but still had its moments.

Alexis Cox scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 24-20 in the second quarter until a pair of free throws from Dudley started Sidwell Friends' 12-point run that allowed it to hold an eight-point cushion at the half.

Conway was able to force the Quakers into a rash of turnovers by using its extended zone throughout the game. The problem was that it couldn't consistently capitalize.

Sidwell Friends threw it away seven times in the third but was able to extend its lead to 49-37 by the end of the quarter, thanks to putback chances. Harmon also scored seven points in the quarter.

A three-point play from Scott with 7:37 to go in the fourth got Conway within 49-40, but a transition basket from Jackson started a quick 7-0 spurt that gave the Quakers a 16-point lead – its biggest of the game.

The Lady Wampus Cats made one final push late and trimmed its deficit to 64-56 after a Clardy free throw with 1:16 remaining. Conway was able to force a turnover on the ensuing possession but missed a three-pointer moments later to all but end their rally bid.

Nevertheless, Hutchcraft was pleased with her team's overall showing.

"After Tuesday's game, there was a complete coming to Jesus meeting for us," she said, referring to her team's 61-59 loss at Little Rock Central. "I think they were a little fearful if they came out any other way than what they did [Friday]. To play that team on their home floor and have a chance in the fourth quarter showed our resolve.

"I felt like our zone really gave them fits, and you can tell that it was something they hadn't seen a lot of. But once we turned it over, they scored, and that made a huge difference in the game."

Scott added 15 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who shot 20 of 51 (39.2%) compared to 25 of 54 (46.2%) for Sidwell Friends. Conway, which will play No. 4 La Jolla (Calif.) Country Day today at 4 p.m. for third place, was also outrebounded 35-28. The Lady Torreys were defeated 61-41 by The Webb School (Tenn.) in the other semifinal.