Economic impact of Northwest Arkansas Community College measured in study

BENTONVILLE -- Over $254 million in income is added to the region by the presence of Northwest Arkansas Community College, according to a recent economic impact study.

Labor market data firm Lightcast was hired to study the economic impact of the college on the region. The report, which contains more than 50 pages of data and analysis and was compiled during the fall, aims to show the college's regional economic impact as well as the return on investment for students, taxpayers and society as a whole.

Michael Gilman, economist with Lightcast, presented a summary of results at a Board of Trustees retreat on campus Friday afternoon.

Economic impact in the study is measured in terms of added income that would not have been generated without the college, according to Gilman.

The study found that the school adds $254.2 million in total income to the region, 0.7% of regions' gross regional product. Translated to jobs, the results show that the college supports 4,169 jobs, or one out of every 96 in the region, Gilman said.

According to the report, the college's students see higher future earnings averaging $6.60 for every dollar spent for their education, a 20.4% rate of return. Taxpayers in the area gain $3.80 per dollar invested, a 8.5% rate of return. Society gains an average of $10.80 per dollar invested.

The average stock market return over the last 30 years, about 10%, is a good benchmark to gauge the return rate for students, according to Gilman. The study showed the college's student returns doubled that rate, he said.

For taxpayer investment, he said 1% is typically a satisfactory benchmark. The college is well outperforming the standard government investment, Gilman said.

Similar economic impact studies about the college have been completed in the past. The last one was completed seven years ago, according to Diana Johnson, senior vice president for learning.

Gilman cautioned against drawing any conclusions from comparisons of the new study to studies of previous years, particularly because of changes to the economy and the region covered within the reports. He said comparing the results to other institutions could also be misleading due to the differences in regional economies across the country.

Mark Scott, chair of the Board of Trustees, said the study results will be helpful for adminstrators' goals of increasing state funding and community engagement.

"This really is a great blueprint for explaining not just what NWACC does, but the value of our institution," he said.

Trustess also heard presentations Friday from Christopher Parker, president of National Junior College Athletic Association, about the value of junior college athletics and Shane Larson, athletic director at Iowa Western Community College, about the required skill sets of an athletic director.

Trustees have formed a committee for the purpose of considering the expansion of athletics at the college. The matter will be discussed in public meetings throughout the coming months and year, Scott said.

The board voted in 2019 to begin a cross country program. The program finished its first season during the fall semester last year.