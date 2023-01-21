EDITORIAL: Meanwhile, at Twitter HQ …

Elon Musk is liquidating office jetsam from his latest tech startup's San Francisco headquarters.

Per diligent folks at The Spectator, the items include, but are not limited to:

• A 10-foot-tall neon Twitter bird light display, which has fetched an online bid of $35,500.

• A Twitter bird statue, current bid $30,500.

• A sculptured planter in the shape of @ filled with fake plants; current bid $13,000.

• A 36-inch Montague Legend gas range; no current bid reported.

• Forty-eight cases of KN95 protective masks (which amounts to 61,000-plus); no bid reported.

• A Framery Acoustics soundproof conference-room booth; no bid reported.

• A Rock the Bike Fender Pro Recharge Station; no bid reported.

We're left to wonder why a soundproof conference-room booth might be necessary and how much Jack Dempsey spent on it. Or why pre-Musk Twitter felt it necessary to stockpile so many masks.

Nevertheless, they were there for the taking, courtesy of post-Dempsey Twitter. We suspect they were to be had on the cheap.