EDITORIAL: Pro Choice (in some matters)

"May you live in interesting times."

--a Chinese curse

We suppose it matters what topic is on the table, whether a body is pro-choice concerning it. When it comes to education, it's a good bet that most Arkansans are capital-letter Pro Choice.

There were about a dozen education stories in the paper this past week. It's hard to catch a breath as the General Assembly meets and the new governor tweets. But we're going to bet that not long from now, parents in Arkansas are going to have more choices when it comes to educating their children. This is good. Maybe great, if done right.

Those with an interest in keeping everything the same in public education--except for more money, of course--will preach doom. But then, didn't they preach doom when charter schools first came around? It doesn't appear as though charter schools have ended all public education and put teachers on the street. But those who predicted as much 25 years ago haven't been asked to admit their mistake(s).

Gov. Sarah Sanders has said education will be the top priority in her administration. We'll see. Every new governor says that. Then budget/pandemic/car tags/Cuban riots/court rulings/prison crises come along--that is, life happens--and priorities change. If we're lucky, the next four years will not be interesting times. And Gov. Sanders & Co. will be allowed to stick to the plan.

And what a plan.

The governor spoke to supporters late in the week: "We have to make sure we are focused on parental empowerment. Empowering our parents is one of the most critical things that we can do when it comes to a child's success in education. This is not about school choice, this is about parental choice."

The details in the plan will make or break it. You-know-who lives in the details.

But the papers said vouchers could be a part of the reform proposal. Those keeping up with these things say a huge education bill could include any number of ideas. Including raising teacher pay, which nobody is against.

But back to vouchers, should that idea be included in the package:

What do regular folks think about them?

We are reminded of a poll taken before the pandemic set in, from late 2018. It appeared on educationnext.org. (We checked this week, and a more updated poll doesn't seem to be available from the outfit.)

The Education Next poll had a lot in it. For example, 49 percent said teacher salaries should be higher. If that seems low, it was a 13-point increase from the year before. And in Arkansas, we'd bet, considering our teacher salary rankings, the number would be higher.

About half of those polled said education spending should increase.

More interesting numbers floating behind the weeds: A majority of those surveyed support school vouchers that would allow kids to pay for private schools. Opposition to those vouchers included less than one-third of the public; 56 percent of African Americans and a whopping 62 percent of Hispanics are pro-voucher. It isn't hard to guess why.

The governor, the Ledge, public school teachers, parents, school boards, taxpayers, Arkansas will debate charter schools and vouchers and other pro-choice educational matters for the next few weeks, if we guess correctly. We would do well to keep in mind that any changes made, or not made, in public education will affect certain communities and ZIP codes more than others. And folks who can least afford private schooling (or a house in the suburbs) know better what they want for their families and their children. As the song says, they are quite aware of what they're going through.