The nation in brief: Spacewalk preps station for solar panels





Spacewalk preps station for solar panels

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The first American Indian woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan's Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer.

Mann, a Marine colonel and test pilot, rocketed into orbit last fall with SpaceX. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California.

Wakata, Japan's spaceflight leader with five missions, helped build the station during the shuttle era.

Friday was the first spacewalk for both.

Kansan guilty of threat to congressman

TOPEKA, Kan. -- A federal court jury convicted a Kansas man who insisted that a death threat he made against Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner was a message from God.

Jurors found Chase Neill, 32, of Lawrence guilty of threatening a U.S. government official. The judge instructed jurors that to find Neill guilty, they had to conclude that a reasonable person would find that he had made a true threat and intended to either intimidate LaTurner or interfere with his work as a congressman.

Neill acted as his own attorney in a three-day trial this week. He testified that he was a messenger from God, and that he passed along a message from God threatening LaTurner for ignoring concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people's souls.

Federal prosecutors said Neill fixated on LaTurner before leaving a voicemail at his Topeka office in June that included, "I will kill you." LaTurner testified that he worried about his family's and staff's safety and beefed up security at his home and office.

"You cannot cloak yourself in religious belief and justify such a threat," prosecutor Stephen Hunting said in closing remarks. "There is a line you cannot cross."

Sentencing was scheduled for April 11. Neill could face 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Heart ailment, not wreck, killed actor

LOS ANGELES -- Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," died of natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction because of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the autopsy. Arteriosclerosis is hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow.

Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area Oct. 24.

The autopsy didn't find any signs of life-threatening trauma. Jordan had been sober for more than two decades, and toxicology tests didn't find any alcohol or drugs.

Ex-worker opens fire at Indiana Walmart

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and police kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm.

The woman was the only person injured Thursday when Ronald Mosley II, 25, walked into a break room where employees were meeting, specifically aimed at the victim and shot her in the face with a 9mm handgun.

Evansville police Sgt. Anna Gray said officers were in the building within four minutes of the 911 call.

No injuries were reported among the roughly 100 officers from several agencies who responded. There were about 40 employees and 40 shoppers in the store at the time.

After the shooting, a male employee -- whom Mosley was also targeting -- ran out of the room, and Mosley followed him.

Another female employee saw that Mosley had fled the room and called 911. She then ran back into the room to get the victim, take her into another room, locked the door and turned out the lights before Mosley returned looking for the wounded woman.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin called the employee a hero and credited her with saving the victim's life.

"I have no doubt that he was going back to finish what he started," Bolin said Friday during a news conference.

The victim was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital and was in stable condition, Gray said. At least eight officers fired shots as they tracked Mosley, whom Bolin said left a suicide note.

Gray said investigators did not yet know when Mosley acquired the handgun he used or how many shots he fired.

The Bentonville-based retail giant said the "entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time."

The company said Mosley "has not worked for Walmart since May 2022." He was fired from the store after he attacked four co-workers May 18, 2022.

He had pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor battery charges and was complying with treatment through Vanderburgh County's mental health court, prosecutor Diana Moers said.









Responders work the scene of a shooting Thursday at the West Side Walmart in Evansville, Ind. (AP/Evansville Courier & Press/MaCabe Brown)





