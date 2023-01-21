Fayetteville pops Fort Smith Southside

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville relied on its defense to create turnovers and convert many of those into easy baskets to dispatch Fort Smith Southside 70-44 in 6A-West boys action Friday night at Bulldog Arena.

For the game, Fayetteville forced 30 turnovers, 17 in the first half, employing a full-court press early, but for most of the game simply playing man-to-man defense.

“We talked before the game about (defensive) ball pressure and being able to use active hands and feet to cause problems,” Bulldog coach Brad Stamps said. “We hang our hat on defense. You can look back at our four conference losses and see that our defense was solid.”

The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4) needed the win to keep pace in the chase for a Class 6A postseason berth as the conference reaches its midpoint next Tuesday.

“We cannot look back in the rearview mirror, you have to look ahead,” Stamps said. “What has happened in the past is behind us. With this win, we move up a spot in the standings and we now look ahead to the challenge of playing the top-ranked team in the state (Bentonville West).”

Fayetteville forced the Mavericks (5-14, 1-6) 17 first-half turnovers en route to a commanding 39-23 halftime lead.

In the opening period, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but Southside finished the quarter with seven straight points, including a drive by George Harrell with :01 left, to get the Mavericks to within 15-11.

But that would be as close as Southside would get the rest of the game.

Fayetteville seized control of the game for good with a 17-2 run to start the second quarter, blowing the game open at 32-13 with 3:27 left in the first half.

Many of those baskets were off turnovers as Fayetteville quickly turned Southside turnovers into layups on the other end. Max Vollmer scored 8 of his game-high 18 points in the crucial second quarter.

“I thought Max was great tonight,” Stamps said. “I thought we did a good job sharing the basketball. Our zone offense was better. It sure feels good to watch our shots going in tonight.”

Jaiden Wilson ended the first half with a stickback at the buzzer for a 39-23 Bulldog advantage.

Fayetteville squelched any plans of a Southside second-half comeback by scoring the first six points of the third quarter, four from Vollmer, to get its first 20-point cushion at 45-23 with 6:40 left.

“We needed to challenge them at halftime that if they made three consecutive stops –to start the second half, I would buy them Tropical Smoothies on Sunday,” Stamps said. “They counted them off on each possession.”

The lead would get as large as 62-33 early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Jaiden Wilson.

Xavier Brown added 12 for the Bulldogs. Yazed Taforo scored 16 to lead South-side while Alex Roper added 15.