Final burst carries Heritage by Rogers

ROGERS — Rogers Heritage coach Tom Olsen admitted he would have loved to say that he made certain adjustments that led to his team’s come-from-behind win Friday night, but he couldn’t do it.

The War Eagles, however, did find a way to rally with an 11-0 run during the final 5 minutes and claimed their first 6A-West Conference win of the season with a 47-42 decision over rival Rogers in Mountie Arena.

“The kids played better,” Olsen said. “We got our hands up and rebounded better. That’s just basketball in Northwest Arkansas and the 6A-West. Here we go.”

Heritage (5-15, 1-6) had squandered a nine-point lead of its own in the third quarter and trailed 39-33 after Jansen Garner’s bucket with 6:52 remaining. Rogers (5-12, 0-6), however, didn’t score again until Aiden Chronister hit a 3-pointer, and the Mounties called a quick timeout with 1 second remaining.

It proved to be the break the War Eagles needed. Carter Hensley, who had been scoreless to that point, went inside for back-to-back buckets, and the second one gave Heritage a 40-39 lead with 2:02 left to play.

“He’s been working around the basket,” Olsen said of Hensley. “He’s been one player that we needed to finish, and he finished. A credit to him because he played well.”

The score remained that way until the final seconds when Rogers was forced to foul. That allowed James Is-bell to hit two free throws and make it a three-point game with 28.3 seconds remaining, then Hensley hit two more with 7.5 seconds remaining to give Heritage a 44-39 lead.

Chronister then hit his last-second 3-pointer to make it a two-point game and the Mounties chose to foul before the War Eagles could get the ball in play and run the clock out. One foul, however, was ruled an intentional one and gave the ball back to the War Eagles after Ben Manuel hit one of two from the line, then Isbell added two more to seal the game.

“In our league, you better be ready with all your special situations at the end of the game,” Olsen said. “(Rogers) Coach (Lamont) Frazier did an outstanding job of extending it, getting another chance and getting another chance.

“Thankfully, we hit some free throws there at the end. I thought we left some free throws out there most of the game, but we hit them when they counted.”

Manuel finished with 16 points and Isbell added 12 for the War Eagles, who will return to action Tuesday with a home game against Fort Smith Northside. Chronister finished with 11 and Rex Krout had 10 for Rogers, which plays a makeup game Monday at Springdale Har-Ber then travels to Fort Smith South-side the following night.