Flooded vehicles heading to resale

LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds, if not thousands, of vehicles were inundated in California during the series of rainstorms that ripped through much of the state in January, generating the sort of flooding that can wreak havoc on automobiles.

And in the days and weeks ahead, a complex ecosystem of insurance companies, auction houses, car dealers and others will process these soggy vehicle casualties.

Many will eventually wind up for sale again -- with at least some of those rides being risky buys. It's the smell that'll give it away.

"You had better get your face close to carpet," urged Ivan Drury of Edmunds, the automotive information service. "That gross, musty smell: That's a big red flag."

Kenneth Potiker, owner of Riteway Auto Dismantlers, also knows what advice he'd give to people considering the purchase of such a vehicle.

"I would tell them not to buy a car like that -- that would be the best advice," said Potiker, whose San Bernardino, Calif., company sells used auto parts. "If it floods inside a car, water damage is one of the worst types of damage."

Many flooded vehicles will be totaled by insurance companies -- this is generally done when the cost of the necessary repair work is equal to or more than the value of the vehicle.

These cars will be retitled via the California Department of Motor Vehicles with "salvage," or "junk" designations, which alert consumers to their past damage or other issues.

Then, a large number will be unloaded at auctions conducted by companies such as Copart and Insurance Auto Auctions, based in Dallas and Westchester, Ill., respectively.

A host of bidders will compete for the drowned derelicts -- some of whom perhaps have less than honest intentions for reselling the rides. And that matters, because cars that have suffered water damage could be perilously unsafe, physically and technologically, even if they don't look that way, said Drury, director of insights for Edmunds.

"Number 1, your electrical system: You've got so much electronics on a car, now more so than ever. Technology systems prevent you from getting into an accident, and now you are in more danger," he said. "And there's the vehicle physically deteriorating over time."

After Hurricane Ian's devastating assault last year on Florida and neighboring states Carfax, the vehicle data firm, warned consumers of the risks of buying used cars with water damage. The company also estimated that flooding brought on by the hurricane may have damaged as many as 358,000 vehicles.

"We are seeing these flooded cars show up all around the country, putting unsuspecting buyers at risk," Emilie Voss, a spokeswoman for Carfax, said in a statement in October.

"Cosmetically these cars might look great," Voss said, "but if you don't know what to look for, it's nearly impossible to tell they are literally rotting from the inside out."

Before the hurricane, Carfax estimated in 2022 there were about 400,000 vehicles on the road with flood damage in their history, Voss said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

MARKET TWIST

The introduction of potentially thousands of additional flooded vehicles into the used car marketplace would be yet another twist during a strange stretch for the industry.

Used car prices soared during the first two-plus years of the covid-19 pandemic as a once-in-a-generation set of circumstances turbocharged the business. The 2020 collapse of the rental car market during the early part of the pandemic, major production issues in the new automobile arena and droves of buyers flush with stimulus checks turned the used car economy upside down, leading to inventory shortages that sent prices soaring.

Although the business has stabilized in recent months, a deluge of formerly flooded autos could be a welcome occurrence for dealers who endured scant inventory in recent years.

It is legal to sell a vehicle with a "salvage" or "junk" title -- as long as damage is disclosed. And the major auction companies provide prospective bidders with detailed information about their offerings.

Take Insurance Auto Auctions, which operates a global online marketplace for the sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. The company, which auctions cars on behalf of its clients -- among them, insurance and rental car companies -- discloses particulars that would be crucial to a potential buyer.

Its online listings lay out details such as a car's title status, mileage, drivability and the type of damage it has incurred. The listings also include several photographs and a 360-degree image.

Nonetheless, merchants who specialize in the purchase and resale of flooded cars often take big risks that come with potentially big profit margins. Meanwhile, consumers might be enticed by these cars, which usually come with surprisingly low prices.

Flood-damaged cars can typically be purchased at a 40-70% discount on Kelley Blue Book valuations, Drury said.

The slew of rides set to hit the auction blocks could present shady operators with a major opportunity, experts said. According to Potiker, the reason is simple: "People can fix them, and no one would know. That's the way it works."

Drury said water damage is a vexing issue because it can be hard to discern.

A totaled vehicle from this month's flooding in California might have endured a day or two fully submerged in water -- saturating every component -- or it could have had only its interior ruined because of a faulty sunroof seal.

"It varies wildly between what is truly destroyed and something that is salvageable," Potiker said. "That's where you really have to have someone you trust if you're looking to purchase one."

Information for this report was contributed by Russ Mitchell of The Los Angeles Times.