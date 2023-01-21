Ari DeWolf, education outreach manager for the Reason Foundation, said Thursday during a school choice rally at the state Capitol in Little Rock, "Education is the lifeblood of a meritocratic, free society. And simply spending more money, as we're seeing, is not solving the problem." The quote was incorrectly attributed to another speaker at the rally in an article that ran in Friday's editions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Getting it straightToday at 3:08 a.m.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT