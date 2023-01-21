Sections
Getting it straight

Today at 3:08 a.m.

Ari DeWolf, education outreach manager for the Reason Foundation, said Thursday during a school choice rally at the state Capitol in Little Rock, "Education is the lifeblood of a meritocratic, free society. And simply spending more money, as we're seeing, is not solving the problem." The quote was incorrectly attributed to another speaker at the rally in an article that ran in Friday's editions.

