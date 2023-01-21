Health, welfare panel gets first updates of ’23

The Public Health and Welfare Committee held its first meeting of the year on Thursday.

Committee chair and Councilwoman Lanette Frazier received reports from the cemetery, Pine Bluff Transit and the Department of Health.

Michelle Brown, director of the Bellwood and Graceland city cemeteries, was pleased that Frazier was working to get them on the National Historic Registry. Frazier said she has been in touch with the Department of Arkansas Heritage and is actively working on the steps to get them on the state level first with the Pine Bluff Historical Registry to follow.

Pine Bluff Transit Director Cassandra Shaw said the department is in need of fuel dispensers. With several of them outdated and one that has stopped working, Shaw said transit can not dispense fuel, having to depend on the Pine Bluff Street Department services.

Shaw said she has been working on getting bids since December and has only had one vendor respond with a quote of $17,876 to replace two dispensers. She is also looking to purchase a fuel management system to alleviate human error with the current process of handwriting everything.

According to Shaw, funding is already available due to a grant she was awarded last year. Because she has only received one bid, though, she is waiting to get clarification from the city clerk to see what the proper protocol is to move forward.

LaKesha Webb-Collins, Jefferson County Health Department Clinical Coordinator, said the clinic is still offering covid vaccinations for infants, children and adults. According to Collins, anyone who has had two of their doses can get one booster shot. All vaccines are being offered as well as the flu shot.

Collins reports the rise of flu cases with 91% type stains. She said there has been a 6.6% absence rate in public schools and 122 influenza deaths including one pediatric. Out of those deaths she said 76% were not vaccinated.

Providing a covid update as of Tuesday, Webb-Collins said there weren't many cases in Jefferson County and numbers had not increased. There were only 68 active cases in Jefferson County, which she said was quite lower than the other counties. She said there were 24 people on ventilators in the state, but was unsure if any were in Jefferson County.

"We would like for covid to end, however with the different strains that are out it keeps evolving," said Webb-Collins. "Covid is fluid. What we are doing is everything we can to prevent deaths from covid by getting those persons vaccinated, getting them in to get their boosters, and also just trying to educate them about the covid vaccines."

Collins said because of the many myths and misinformation about covid vaccines, their focus this year is to inform the public and prevention.

Other services offered include community services, environmental health, family planning, counseling, testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases, immunizations, maternity, public health preparedness, tuberculosis programs, women's health and much more.

Collins said vaccines are administered Monday through Friday during clinic hours. For more information, call (870) 535-2142.