High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 68, CEDARVILLE 54 Four players landed in double figures for Booneville (8-4, 3-2 3A-4), led by Jace Washburn's 16 points. Raider Ferguson and Colter Fisher had 12 and 11, respectively, for the Bearcats. Lane Hightower scored a game-high 20 points, and Hayden Morton produced 13 for Cedarville (8-10, 5-2).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 75, ATKINS 13 Sam Maddox had 13 points to aid Central Arkansas Christian (15-6, 8-0 3A-3), which has won its last 12 games. Joseph Beranek scored 10 for the Mustangs.

DUMAS 78, DEWITT 40 Tommy Reddick had 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for Dumas (16-7, 8-0 3A-8), which remained atop the 3A-8 standings. Raylen Spratt busted loose for 16 points, 6 steals, 4 assists and 3 rebounds, and Mike Reddick churned out 13 points and 4 rebounds for the Bobcats.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 69, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 61 Three days after netting 42 points against Riverview, Kellen Robinson put up 44 points to carry Episcopal Collegiate (16-5, 7-1 3A-6). Elijah Mason added eight points for the Wildcats, who haven't lost in 2023.

FARMINGTON 84, PRAIRIE GROVE 28 Layne Taylor notched 17 points – all in the first half – as Farmington (23-0, 8-0 4A-1) strolled to a 23rd consecutive win. Jaxon Berry had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and Caleb Blakely netted 12 points and grabbed five rebounds for Farmington. Maddox Mahan also capped the night with 10 points.

GUY-PERKINS 56, SCRANTON 40 Ashton Ealy pulled through with 28 points, including 17 in the first quarter, to lead Guy-Perkins (15-8, 6-3 1A-4). Corey Terrell supplied 11 points. Daegon Beshears scored 11 points, and Conner Pintado provided 10 points for Scranton (9-11, 1-6).

HIGHLAND 48, WYNNE 38 Dylan Munroe had 13 points to send Highland (18-6, 7-4 4A-3) into the right direction. Noah Powell scored 11 points, and Sean Parkerson had 9 for the Rebels.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 52, MAUMELLE 48 Maddox Cliff amassed 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as Catholic (10-10, 3-4 5A-Central) knocked off the conference leaders. Wallace Landrum hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points, and Cole Pace added 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists for the Rockets. Markalon Rochell had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and both Jacob Lanier and Addison Shelton scored 10 points apiece for Maumelle (13-9, 6-1).

MARIANNA 57, McCRORY 28 Quincy Allen scored 16 points to lift Marianna (15-5, 10-0 2A-6), winners of 10 straight. Jamarie Anthony collected 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans.

MARKED TREE 78, MAMMOTH SPRING 54 Marked Tree (16-2, 10-0 1A-3) opened up a two-game cushion on Mammoth Spring (18-12, 8-2) by holding steady at home. Blake Rogers scored 14 points and Garet O'Dell had 12 for the Bears.

MILLS 72, MONTICELLO 41 Mills (11-9, 5-1 4A-8) appears to be rounding into form after blasting the Billies behind a 30-point, 10-rebound effort from Keaton Cross. Zaylin Rowland had 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Q.J. King contributed 8 points and 5 assists for the Comets.

MOUNTAIN HOME 63, GREENWOOD 51 Braiden Dewey tallied 20 points as Mountain Home (11-10, 2-3 5A-West) walked away with a road victory. Ryder McClain and McGee Harris both had 11 points for the Bombers. L.J. Robins collected 12 points, and Aiden Kennon finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Greenwood (5-14, 0-5).

SHERIDAN 78, TEXARKANA 36 Sheridan (14-6, 5-3 5A-South) knocked down 15 three-point baskets, including eight from Peyton Free, to romp. Free mustered 28 points to lead the Yellowjackets, who've won four straight games and seven of their past eight. Justin Crews ended with 22 points, 12 of which were off three-pointers.

SYLVAN HILLS 72, VILONIA 64, OT James Deloach racked up 17 points, and Jonathan Van Buren aided with 16 as Sylvan Hills (12-8, 5-1 5A-Central) pulled into a first-place tie in the loss column in the league. DaCarter Coleman scored 15 points, and Devante' West responded with 13 for the Bears.

VALLEY SPRINGS 62, FLIPPIN 59 Dason Hensley scored 20 points to help Valley Springs (18-14, 5-2 3A-1) hold on. Corbin Rogers had 23 points and 6 rebounds for Flippin (15-14, 2-5). Rilyn Robins chipped in with 15 points and 6 rebounds.

GIRLS

ALMA 51, GREENBRIER 30 Jordan Gramlich's 23 points staked Alma (6-19, 2-3 5A-West) to a relatively easy win. Presli Taylor had 14 points for Alma.

BENTON 64, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 46 Five players had at least nine points for Benton (15-3, 8-0 5A-South), with Zayyah Bufford leading the way with 15 points and 4 assists. Alyssa Houston had 13 points and 5 steals, while Madison McIntire finished with 12 points in the win. Presley Chism scored 10 points, and Addison Davis finished with 9 for the Lady Panthers.

BOONEVILLE 44, CEDARVILLE 13 Lexi Franklin had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists as Booneville (10-4, 6-0 3A-4) continued to roll. Carah Miller and Linley Garrett both scored 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 74, MAGNET COVE 26 Josie Williams went over the 2,000-point mark for her career in a rout for Conway Christian (18-5, 11-0 2A-5). The senior scored 23 points for the Lady Eagles. Conley Gibson added 15 points, and Kara Keathley tossed in 9 in the victory.

FARMINGTON 67, PRAIRIE GROVE 31 Jenna Lawrence had 20 points to keep Farmington (21-1, 8-0 4A-1) undefeated in its league. The victory was also the 12th in a row for the Lady Cardinals

GREENWOOD 78, MOUNTAIN HOME 34 Madison Cartwright accounted for 27 points for Greenwood (18-2, 4-0 5A-West) in a 44-point drubbing. Anna Trusty had 17 points, and Kylah Pearcy rang up 14 for the Lady Bulldogs.

GUY-PERKINS 45, SCRANTON 33 Jomia Ealy's 21 points led the way for Guy-Perkins (10-13, 4-5 1A-4). Jacey Blaylock scored 15 points for the Lady Thunderbirds. Tara Williams' 11 points topped Scranton (6-12, 1-6).

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 71, BEEBE 17 Tyra Robinson's 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks delivered Parkview (14-5, 6-1 5A-Central) its fifth win in a row.

MAMMOTH SPRING 58, MARKED TREE 43 Brynn Washam had 27 points as Mammoth Spring (26-3, 7-0 1A-3) rolled. Sara Crowe added 12 points for the Lady Bears.

MILLS 59, MONTICELLO 39 Jordan Gregory had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals in a 20-point blasting by Mills (5-15, 1-4 4A-8). Melea Perkins added 13 points for the Lady Comets, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

NETTLETON 52, BATESVILLE 47 Donna Douglas powered her way to 21 points and 12 rebounds in an important 5A-East Conference conquest for Nettleton (15-3, 3-2).

NIXA, MO. 53, NORFORK 51 Sadie Conway hit six three-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the hosts to the finals of its invitational tournament. Nora Clark added 16 points for Nixa (13-3). Keely Blanchard scored 19 points for Norfork (20-4).

PULASKI ACADEMY 50, CLARKSVILLE 47 Madison Sanders checked out with 19 points and 5 assists as Pulaski Academy (4-11) slipped out of conference action to win its third consecutive game.

SALEM 71, MELBOURNE 63 Olivia Dockins stepped up with 23 points for Salem (17-3, 9-0 3A-2), which remained undefeated within the conference. Marleigh Sellars scored 21 points, and Chelsea Hamilton had 18 for the Lady Greyhounds.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 54, BENTONVILLE WEST 53 Pacious McDaniel sank a lay-up just before the final horn sounded to lift Har-Ber (11-7, 5-1 6A-West) in a tight battle. McDaniel scored 25 points for the Lady Wildcats, who had a 10-point cushion in the fourth quarter but needed McDaniel's game-winner to escape.

STAR CITY 72, HAMBURG 22 Anslee Ballew drilled four three-pointers and ended with 14 points as Star City (19-2, 6-0 4A-8) creamed the Lady Lions.

VALLEY SPRINGS 67, FLIPPIN 48 Valley Springs (21-9, 6-1 3A-1) kept pace with Bergman atop the conference standings after knocking off the Lady Bobcats. Maci Willis scored 25 points in the win for the Lady Tigers, who beat their league foe for the second time this season. Savannah Ketchum added 10 points for Valley Springs. Ally Hodges scored 13 points, and Brooklyn Leininger had 11 points and 7 rebounds for Flippin (17-8, 5-2).

VILONIA 67, SYLVAN HILLS 42 Sidni Middleton had 12 of her 20 points in the first quarter as Vilonia (16-3, 7-0 5A-Central) dominated while winning its 10th game in a row. Middleton also had six assists and three steals.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BIGELOW 54, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 15 Aubrey Evans outscored the Lady Eagles herself with 25 points in a 39-point blowout for Bigelow (17-5, 10-1 2A-2).

HIGHLAND 68, WYNNE 55 Annabelle Burton roared her way to 19 points as Highland (14-5, 8-2 4A-3) completed a season sweep of the Lady Yellow Jackets. Emma Hyslip scored 17 points, and Sadie Meyer added 13 points for the Lady Rebels.

MAMMOTH SPRING 43, THAYER, MO. 39 Adrianna Corbett's 13 points proved to be crucial in leading Mammoth Spring (25-3) to the Thayer, Mo., Winter Classic championship. Brynn Washam scored 12 points, and Sara Crowe had 10 for the Lady Bears.