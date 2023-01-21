In requiem

Years ago, when Griffin showed up at ninth-grade registration, a flood of thoughts came to me. He was 14, a scared freshman buoyed by the prospect of the place. He was engaging, energetic, gifted. As he walked into the library to register, a grin unfolded despite his anxiety. I felt those words rise to my lips.

"I've been waiting for you."

You see, teachers spend so much time waiting for students. They wait for students to arrive, to understand, to grow. Then, suddenly, those students leave, depositing an everlasting imprint upon their teachers.

"I've been waiting for you."

That's what the guidance counselor said when Griffin walked through the doors of the school recently. Griffin was coming to see his alma mater, relive some of the glory days of high school, and to receive the Anointing of the Sick from the rector.

"I thought I was waiting for you," Griffin replied. "Don't mind my mask," he added, "I don't want the students to see I forgot to shave this morning." The counselor smiled at the joke, knowing the real reason for the face covering.

Griffin had graduated from the school in 2012 and was among the best of brain, body, and soul. He paid attention to each, making sure that one was not overinflated or underrepresented within.

His father had taught me in high school. I came to know his mother, who once relayed a fascinating story about Griffin. She told me that in elementary school, Griffin's religion class discussed the importance of discerning spiritual gifts. After talking about the class, Griffin proudly announced, "Mom, I already know what my spiritual gift is ..."

His mother turned to him, intrigued by this boy and his confidence. "What is it, son?"

Proudly, he responded, "Joy. My spiritual gift is joy."

In high school, he joined Beta Club, the theology club, the physical fitness team, and the cross-country team. He played saxophone in the band. He made excellent grades. He was exuberant, enthusiastic about being with the guys at school. There's a semi-tradition in that whenever anything good happens, the students chant "Let's Go Home" as if I'd let them leave just because they wanted to. But there would be Griffin, leading the chant. He loved school, but reveled in joining in with the guys.

Then, one day, we found out who Griffin really was. A serious diagnosis defeats a lot of personalities. For Griffin, it was fuel. Fuel to be a better son, better student. Fuel to be a better man. His approach wasn't perfect, not without pitfalls and setbacks. But his focus on the horizon never shifted.

He told me after his diagnosis that he had one primary goal and would do whatever it would take. Despite missing many classes for treatments, he said, "I want to graduate on time and with my classmates." This is where his great brain was amplified.

So, we tried out something new at the time: virtual teaching. A student would walk around with a laptop and dial Griffin into class. The first day he did it, Griffin came online from his bedroom waving to his classmates like Forrest Gump-on-a-shrimp-boat, wearing the school uniform. It was endearing.

Griffin stayed on the cross-country team, which is precisely where his body was glorified. He announced he was going to run a meet right after his treatments had finished. He had lost all his hair and had a hard time breathing, especially on a dirt course. His mom tried to talk him out of it. His coaches tried. Griffin didn't budge.

The meet finished in a wild jumble with the team doing exceptionally well. Then, a roar went up at the back of the pack, cheering at the beginning of the race course. Slowly, the finishers figured it out. It was Griffin, trotting along, radiant smile outshining his bald head. His teammates ran alongside him; his coaches screamed, reminding him to breathe. Griffin did his Forrest Gump wave to fans and finished last--to the deafening sound of celebration. A recognition of strength and courage. A recognition of joy.

He fell into the arms of his teammates and one of them said, "Where've you been? We've been waiting for you."

When he was sullen in his diagnosis, his mother reminded him of his spiritual gift. When he didn't feel it himself, he still spread joy. This is where Griffin's soul was magnified. He participated fully in church, but more importantly he lived a life worthy of a good man. Griffin excelled in college, winning scholarships and awards; he found success in his work life with his company. All along, even when his diagnosis finally caught up to him, he shared joy.

Amplified brain, glorified body, magnified soul. Griffin lived pushing the limit of each. The very last page of his 2012 yearbook has a photo, a pack of boys walking away from the camera with Griffin in the rear. The caption is simple, just the words of the chant Griffin loved so much--Let's Go Home. We're comforted he's there now.

It's difficult to release the mortal boy we knew, even into the hands of a loving God, but that boy's joy remains. His joy remains.

Because of that, if we take a moment to listen quietly ... maybe to the wind sweeping through pines, or maybe when we have a hard time, or maybe it'll be when our own last days come. Maybe it'll be when our own brains are diminished and our bodies have finished and our own souls are finally, fully magnified. Whatever the time may be, if we close our eyes and listen, really listen, we'll feel friends and family gone before us, we'll sense former students and classmates, we'll hear Griffin, and those who lived like him, saying those beautiful words.

"I've been waiting for you."

