• Samantha Ryalls of Bristol, England, said "she wasn't a boring person" in describing the friend who died of cancer and was given the send-off she wanted, including a troupe of dancers crashing the funeral and performing to Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust."

• Nemat "Minouche" Shafik, an Egyptian-born economist, will become the next president of Columbia University and the first woman to hold the position, piercing one of the final gender barriers in the Ivy League.

• Mike Parson, governor of Missouri, called on lawmakers to commit $860 million to widening and improving traffic flow on notoriously congested Interstate 70, saying, "For those who say we can't afford it, I say we cannot afford not to."

• Stephen Phillips, schools superintendent in Newberg, Ore., said a policy "will not be amended or changed, it is gone" as the district rescinded its ban on symbols of the Black Lives Matter movement and gay pride upon a court settlement with teachers.

• Ronald Andruchuk of Burrillville, R.I., awaits sentencing as he forfeits 219 guns and 25,000 rounds of ammo after police investigating neighbors' complaints of gunfire arrived to bullets flying over their heads and a suspect possessing methamphetamine.

• Ryan Mears, a prosecutor in Marion County, Ind., cited "an egregious example of the importance of practicing safe storage" as a man was charged with three felonies after neighbors reported a 4-year-old wearing only a diaper who had a loaded handgun and was pointing it at people.

• Rene Fletcher, whose mother is buried in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery in Louisiana, said, "It takes a sick person, I don't care how old or how young, to come to a cemetery and do something like this," as police investigate the vandalizing of 40 graves.

• Hermann Parzinger of the Berlin museum authority said provenance research will lead to the return of 1,128 human skulls from the former German colony of East Africa, which included present-day Rwanda and Tanzania, and from the former British colony of Kenya.

• Sean Hornbuckle, a West Virginia legislator, is pushing a bill to establish "Marshall University Airplane Crash Day," memorializing the 75 people killed in 1970, including most of the school's football team, in what's been called the worst sports disaster in U.S. history.