Investigation at transitional living center in Gravette leads to six arrests

GRAVETTE -- Six people were arrested Friday in connection with various offenses during a narcotics and firearms investigation, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was served early Friday morning at Wings of Peace Ministry of Northwest Arkansas at 14720 Shipe Road, Gravette. The warrant was issued based on information received by the Sheriff's Office's narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms, according to the release.

The following lists those arrested and on what charges they were arrested in connection with:

• Thomas Hartman, 53, sexual assault in the third degree and possession of firearm by certain persons

• Skyler Patton, 23, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of a controlled substance

• Mitchell Lee Sanders, 30, obstruction of governmental operations

• David Keith Guillermo, 46, revocation of probation/parole

• David Caldwell, 33, violating probation/parole

• Dennis Bree, 47, revocation of probation/parole

All remained in the Benton County Jail late Friday with no bonds set.

Wings of Peace describes itself on its website as a sober transitional living center that began in February 2021. The ministry was incorporated with the state of Arkansas in May 2021 and the nonprofit recognition with the IRS as a 501(c)3 was granted in October 2021, according to the website.

Hartman and his wife, Jan, are identified on the website as the founders of Wings of Peace.

The release states this multi-jurisdictional investigation was a joint effort between the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Bentonville Police Department, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshal's Office and the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

