Lawrence honored before game, then scores 20

FARMINGTON — Jenna Lawrence showed again Friday why she was a coveted recruit before signing with the University of Arkansas.

Lawrence scored 20 points in limited playing time to lead Farmington to a 67-31 victory over Prairie Grove Friday in 4A-1 Conference action at Cardinal Arena.

Before the game, Jenna Lawrence was honored by representatives from McDonald’s for being nominated as a McDonald’s All-American and for surpassing 2,000 points for her high school career. Rosters for the McDonald’s All-American team will be announced next week.

Lawrence went to the bench for good Friday after scoring her 20th point with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.

“Jenna Lawrence is such a special kid,” Farmington coach Brad Johnson said. “It was a great night with Jenna being honored and I couldn’t be more proud and happy for that young lady. She’s an elite talent with just an absolute humble mentality. She’s a great teammate and the other players love her.”

Prairie Grove came into the game with some momentum after beating Berryville 61-34 on Tuesday. But the Lady Tigers (12-6, 4-4) were no match for Lawrence and the Lady Cardinals (22-1, 7-0), who spend to leads of 11-0 and 20-1 in the first quarter. Lawrence swished two 3-pointers before moving inside while scoring eight of the first 18 points for Farmington. Prairie Grove showed some life in the second quarter and got to within 26-12 behind the shooting of Camryn Cash and Lexi Henry, who finished with 13 points.

But Lawrence returned after a brief spell on the bench and countered with a bank shot and two free throws while helping to push the Farmington lead to 41-15 at halftime.

“It’s important to get off to a good start in all games and that’s something we wanted to do, set the tone,” Johnson said. “Defensively, I thought we locked down and did a good job of protecting at the rim. We started creating turnovers and turning those into points on the offensive end. This group is really good when they can got out on the offensive end and play.”

Reese Shirey added 13 points for Farmington, which invoked the sportsmanship rule with a running clock in the third quarter.

Farmington moved its home game with Berryville to Monday from Tuesday because of snow that is predicted to hit Northwest Arkansas.