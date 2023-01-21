Little Rock Christian slows down Hall

There were concerns for Little Rock Christian Coach Kyle Pennington as his Warriors played host to the Little Rock Hall Warriors in their 4A-5 Conference rematch Friday night.

Little Rock Christian (14-4, 8-0) had rolled in the first meeting taking a 27-point victory last month, but Hall (7-13, 4-4) had shown improvement by winning three of four going heading into Friday's contest.

Despite a nice stretch in the second quarter, Hall was no match for league-leading Little Rock Christian, falling 72-46.

"I thought we played really well in the second half," Pennington said. "In the first half, you know we played them earlier in the season, and I'm not sure if it was a mercy rule or not, and we have been telling our team these guys have improved.

"Our guys knew that but you have got to see that. We still have some young guys but man what a response in the second half."

Little Rock Christian led 15-3 after a first quarter when neither team played well. Hall had more turnovers (eight) than shots (seven). Little Rock Christian hit 5 of 14 but had just two turnovers.

Hall started the second quarter on a 14-2 run and trailed just 17-14 with a little more than 5 minutes left in the half. The teams swapped three-pointers and it was 20-17 with 4:33 left.

From there, Little Rock Christian took over. The host team outscored Hall 11-6 the rest of the period and led 31-23 at the half.

In a dominating third quarter, Little Rock Christian forced 10 turnovers and closed the frame on a 10-2 run that made it 52-31 with eight minutes to play.

Landrew Blocker led Little Rock Christian with 24 points, JJ Andrews had 20, Jarell Wesley 13. Ben Fox scored nine, hitting a trio of three-pointers.

For Hall, Derrick Johnson led the way with nine points, Landen Hill and Vance Cunningham had eight points each and Rodrick Blackmon scored seven.

"We are going to get everybody's best shot in this conference and we know that,'' Pennington said.

Hall finished with 27 turnovers.

"We wanted to pressure them and we think we can do that with a lot of people," Pennington said. "The amount of pressure we can put on them. ... What was crazy in the first half, I thought the ball of us wasn't bouncing our way so I am very proud of our guys still going to the offense glass and still pressuring the basketball."