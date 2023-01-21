Man struck, killed by train in south Little Rock on Thursday, police say

A Little Rock man was struck and killed by a train in south Little Rock on Thursday morning, according to a police incident report.

Alvin Ayers, 41, of nearby Wilderness Road was identified as the victim, according to the report.

Officers arrived at 9300 Mann Road shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday and observed a dead man on the tracks near Wilderness Road. The site of the accident is about 1 1/2 miles southwest of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue in Little Rock.

The officers spoke with the train’s conductor, who reported seeing a man walking on the tracks. The conductor said he blew the train’s horn multiple times, but the man did not get off the tracks before he was hit and killed.

A woman arrived at the scene and told police that she thought it was her son, Ayers. Officers were able to identify the victim as Ayers before turning the body over to the county coroner, the report states.