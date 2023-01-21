McDaniel wins it for Lady Wildcats

SPRINGDALE — Pacious McDaniel looked up at the scoreboard above Wildcat Arena, then surveyed the floor to see where the defenders were.

With 4.2 seconds left in Friday night’s 6A-West game, Springdale Har-Ber was on the brink of seeing a huge lead wasted. The Lady Wildcats trailed Bentonville West by a single point after leading by 10 points earlier in the fourth quarter.

McDaniel caught the inbounds pass near mid-court, then raced down the left side of the court, dribbling furiously as the clock ticked down. Finding a small opening in the defense, Mc-Daniel sliced into the lane and banked a layup off the backboard and through the net as the buzzer sounded, setting off a celebration as Har-Ber claimed a 54-53 win, its fourth straight conquest.

“I just knew I had to go score,” said McDaniel. “I wasn’t going to let my team lose. I was just like, I’m going, we’re not going to lose this game.”

McDaniel’s late-game heroics thwarted a gallant Bentonville West rally in the fourth quarter. The Lady Wolverines (8-12, 1-6), who trailed 44-34 with five minutes left in the game, outscored Har-Ber 19-8 over that span to erase the double-figure deficit and take a 53-52 lead on a clutch layup by Ivarianna Johnson with just over five seconds left.

Har-Ber (11-7, 5-1) called a timeout after the Johnson layup to set up its final chance. Putting the ball into the hands of McDaniel was the Lady Wildcats’ best hope, said coach Kim Jenkins.

“A lot of things didn’t go her way throughout the game,” said Jenkins. “But she kept battling. She’s just that clutch player. We always say she’s a beast and she needs to do what beasts do. We had a couple of different options, but the best option, ultimately, was to get her the ball and let her do what she did.”

McDaniel scored a game-high 25 points, but played most of the second half in foul trouble. West also defended McDaniel’s drives to the basket in the second half.

West also benefited on the offensive end with Mc-Daniel trying to play cautious and the Lady Wolverines took advantage as Johnson and Maysa Willis scored eight points each in the final quarter on drives to the basket, and Savannah Rangel delivered a pair of huge three-pointers.

Har-Ber started fast and took a 12-point halftime lead at 33-21 as McDaniel and Delaney Roller combined for 22 first-half points. Even after West cut the deficit to 35-28 in the third quarter, the Lady Wildcats had an answer as Galatia Andrew’s three-pointer at the end of the quarter gave Har-Ber a 40-30 lead.

It almost wasn’t enough. West chipped away at the margin before surging on a 10-0 run to take a 49-47 lead on Willis’ inside bucket with 1:45 left. After being held scoreless since the second quarter, Roller knocked down a three-pointer to give Har-Ber back the lead, setting up the late heroics.

Willis led West with 21 points and Johnson finished with 20. Rangel added 12 for the Lady Wolverines.