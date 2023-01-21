Muldrew’s FTs lift Springdale

FORT SMITH — The Springdale Bulldogs made the defensive stop necessary to wrap up a two-win week on the road and stay close to the top of the 6A-West.

Courtland Muldrew hit two free throws with 48 seconds left, and the Bulldogs made a defensive stand for a 49-48 win over Northside on Friday night at Northside Arena.

“We’ve got some young ones and they just lace them up like it’s any other game, and I tried to tell them it’s a hard league,” Springdale coach Jeremy Price said. “We’ve got some of the best teams in the state in our league. You’ve got to physically, mentally and emotionally be in the right place to come out with a win. Any time you can get two wins in a week it’s a big deal, and we were lucky to get one tonight.”

Springdale (17-4, 6-1) trailed 19-13 after a quarter and 28-22 at the half before going up 40-38 after three quarters.

Isaiah Sealy, Muldrew and Carson Tangness opened the second half with three straight buckets, including a fourth 3-pointer by Tangness for a 29-28 lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter.

“That was everything,” Price said. “We needed some momentum. We knew we didn’t play our best basketball early. Typically, we’ve been a good second-half team. We were able to come out and score, and that gave us some life.”

Springdale led 40-38 after three quarters before Denarion Whitmore hit two free throws to tie the game.

Springdale took the lead for good with a 5-0 run on Muldrew’s driving bucket and Sealy’s three-point play before Marco Smith scored consecutive baskets for Northside (12-9, 3-4).

Muldrew countered with a driving basket to bump Spring-dale’s lead to 47-44 but Whit-more scored on a driving basket to keep Northside within a point with 2:08 left.

Springdale turned the ball over on consecutive possessions, and Northside also turned the ball over before Whitmore hit two free throws with 48 seconds left to put Northside up, 48-47.

Muldrew was fouled driving to the basket and made the two free throws with 23 seconds left.

“We made some big plays,” Northside coach Eric Burnett said. “We just didn’t make enough of them, especially at the end.”

Northside took a timeout with 4.3 seconds left to set up the final play.

“We did just enough,” Price said. “We had some real careless turnovers late. Coach Burnett drew up a great play there at the end of the game. We were fortunate the pass got bobbled a little bit and the clock ran out. It doesn’t matter how you get them, as long as you’re up by at least one when the final buzzer sounds.”

Sealy led Springdale with 18 points and 11 rebounds, including 11 points and 10 rebounds in the second half.

Muldrew added 15 points with six in the fourth quarter. Tangness hit his first four three-point attempts in the game and finished with 12 points.

Whitmore had 14 points for Northside, and Pum Savoy added 12. Marco Smith scored nine points and grabbed eight caroms.

Springdale’s Isaiah Sealy (30) drives as Fort Smith Northside’s Dae’Marion Savoy defends during the fourth quarter Friday at Northside Arena in Fort Smith. Sealy had 18 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Bulldogs to a 49-48 victory in the 6A-West matchup. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





