



• Award-winning actor, writer and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk, best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," was named 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. He's scheduled to receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Feb. 2, after which he'll attend a preview of the troupe's 174th production, "COSMIC RELIEF!," it was announced Thursday. "When choosing our 2023 Man of the Year, I immediately knew we better call Bob Odenkirk," producer Aidan Golub said. "We're cooking up a lot of surprises to celebrate Mr. Odenkirk's contributions to the world of comedy both in front of and behind the camera." Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in the world, has yet to announce its 2023 Woman of the Year. Odenkirk reprised his "Breaking Bad" role of Saul Goodman, aka Jimmy McGill, in "Better Call Saul," which earned him three Critics Choice TV awards and multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. Odenkirk, 60, is also the star and executive producer of "Lucky Hank," adapted from the novel "Straight Man" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, which is scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in March. His acting credits also include "Nobody," "Mr. Show with Bob and David" and "Girlfriend's Day." He received two Emmys for his comedic writing for "Saturday Night Live" in 1989 and for "The Ben Stiller Show" in 1993. In 2013, Odenkirk co-wrote The New York Times bestseller "Hollywood Said No!," a collection of unproduced screenplays, and his third book released in 2022, a memoir titled "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama," went to No. 2 on The New York Times bestseller list.

• Cecilia Vega, ABC's chief White House correspondent, is joining the CBS TV newsmagazine "60 Minutes." Bill Owens, executive producer of the show, called her a "sensational reporter and storyteller" in making Thursday's announcement. Vega said the appointment is a "dream come true." She'll start at ratings leader "60 Minutes" in the spring as a correspondent. Vega has led ABC's White House coverage since President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Before that, she was ABC's senior White House correspondent covering the Trump administration. Also at ABC, Vega was the lead reporter for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. She joined ABC News in 2011 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Before that, she was a reporter for ABC's KGO-TV in San Francisco. She got her start as a print reporter, most recently at the San Francisco Chronicle.





Cecilia Vega of ABC News (center), shown with Jim Acosta of CNN (left) and Major Garrett of CBS News (right), speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)





