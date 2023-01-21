BASEBALL

Twins trade batting champ

The Minnesota Twins traded reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins on Friday for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. The 25-year-old Arraez had a breakout season for Minnesota last year, making his first All-Star team while batting a league-best .316 and denying Aaron Judge a Triple Crown. The Yankees star led the AL in home runs and RBI and finished five points behind Arraez in batting average. Lopez should bolster an already deep Twins rotation, albeit one that's absent a true ace. The 26-year-old Lopez had a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts last season. He threw a career-high 180 innings. Over the last two seasons, he had 289 strikeouts in 282 2/3 innings.

GOLF

Rookie ties PGA record

Rookie Davis Thompson made three more eagles Friday for a total of five through 36 holes to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983, and he still didn't put any more distance between himself and Jon Rahm at The American Express. Thompson also carded his first bogeys of the tournament, which were hardly enough to slow him down. One day after making consecutive eagles in shooting 10-under 62 at La Quinta to take the first-round lead, Thompson carded an 8-under 64 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. He had three eagles, four birdies and two bogeys. The 23-year-old who played college golf at Georgia was at 18-under 126, two strokes ahead of Rahm, who also shot 64 on the Nicklaus course. Thompson will play the Stadium Course today, which will host the final round on Sunday after the 54-hole cut in this pro-am event, which uses three courses. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry shot a 66 on Friday and is at 10-under 134. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) turned in a 69 and is at 7-under 137. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) produced a 70 on Friday and is at 6-under 138. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Friday and is at 5-under 139. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 141 overall.

Henderson increases lead

One of Brooke Henderson's goals heading into the newly minted LPGA season was to get herself into contention more often. The Canadian is off to a strong start, building a four-shot lead Friday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla. Playing alongside Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, who is competing in the celebrity division, Henderson ran off four birdies beginning at the second hole, was 9-under par by the time she stepped onto the sixth tee and played mistake-free for a 6-under 66 at Lake Nona. The other 28 LPGA pros in the winners-only field swiftly entered into scramble mode just to keep from losing sight of her. Henderson's closest pursuers going into the third round are Nelly Korda -- at No. 2 the top-ranked player in the field -- England's Charley Hull and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan. They each shot 69. Henderson was sensational at the start, hitting a couple of wedges close to tight hole locations to set up two of her early birdies, and nearly holing a 6-iron for ace at the 171-yard fourth hole. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez pulled into a tie for ninth after shooting a 4-under 68. She is 3-under 141 overall.

Two share Abu Ahabi lead

Guido Migliozzi and Francesco Molinari are impressing in front of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald for the second consecutive week. The Italians -- hopefuls for the contest against the United States outside Rome in September -- are tied atop the leaderboard at the Abu Dhabi Championship after two rounds. They'll take a one-shot lead into the weekend at 10-under overall at Yas Island Links. Play was suspended Friday for fading light with one group still to finish the second round at one of the top events on the European tour schedule, and the first of 2023. The 40-year-old Molinari's 5-under 67 in the morning included six birdies on his back nine. His 25-year-old countryman joined him in the lead by closing his round of 69 with a hat trick of birdies. Australia's Jason Scrivener (70) is one stroke back.

SOCCER

McBride out as U.S. GM

Brian McBride is out as general manager of the U.S. men's national team, U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart told the governing body's board of directors. Stewart informed the board during his presentation near the end of the board's executive session on Thursday, a person familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the decision, first reported by ESPN, was not announced. McBride had held the job for three years. Stewart did not tell the board whether the former U.S. team star will be replaced in the role, the person said.

FOOTBALL

Michigan fires OC Weiss

Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building. Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed "after a review of university policies." The two-sentence statement didn't elaborate. Weiss released his own statement Friday, saying he was proud of his two seasons at Michigan. The Detroit News reported that Weiss' Ann Arbor home was searched by police on Jan. 10. Weiss earlier this week said he was cooperating with investigators. He has not been charged.

Florida released prized QB

Highly touted high school quarterback Jaden Rashada is moving on from Florida, a breakup that was weeks in the making and cost the Gators one of their most prized recruits. Florida officially granted Rashada a release from his National Letter of Intent on Friday, three days after he requested to be let go. Rashada's decision came after the Gator Collective -- an independent fundraising group that's loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness -- failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side acknowledged the split publicly.