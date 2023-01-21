Optimism hits a high for NFC’s No. 1 seed

PHILADELPHIA -- Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it's no wonder they're feeling great about a Super Bowl run.

Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late in the year with a sprained right shoulder. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was left off the injury report Thursday for the first time since he suffered a torn adductor muscle late last month. The NFC postseason runs through the Linc. The Eagles went 2-0 this season against the New York Giants, their NFC East rivals who will be visiting tonight. And they are the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Life is good in Philly.

"We know we put ourselves in this position by what we did all season," Hurts said.

Just a quick refresher on everything the Eagles did: They started 8-0 and 13-1 as Hurts surged into MVP contention. The Eagles finished 7-2 at home and even beat teams that featured key players in their last Super Bowl win, Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz.

After all the hand-wringing in Philly for decades over the Eagles never having had won a Super Bowl, optimism has hit a high that they can make it two championships in five years.

The last No. 1 seed to win a Super Bowl? Yup, the Eagles in 2018 over the vaunted New England Patriots.

Comparisons are welcome.

"We're 17, 18 weeks into this and we should be playing our best football by now," Coach Nick Sirianni said.

The Giants have gone from a team that posted five consecutive losing seasons to one that made the playoffs in Coach Brian Daboll's first year. New York is coming off a 31-24 win over Minnesota in the wild-card round.

For QB Daniel Jones and the Giants, the season is already a resounding success. For the Eagles, a postseason-opening loss in Sirianni's second year -- after a dreadful defeat to Tampa Bay in last year's playoffs -- would make this season a resounding bust.

The Eagles are a healthy 7 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, and tonight's start means fans will be buzzing -- and buzzed from daylong tailgating -- from pregame introductions.

"Their crowd is brutal and it helps when their team is as good as they are," Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas said.

Crazy things have happened in just one weekend of postseason football.

The Eagles don't want to be just another victim.

Hurts was removed from the injury report this week and was described by Sirianni as "full go" against the Giants. In other words, no more vanilla offense. The Eagles took no chances with Hurts in the season finale and used a conservative game plan to ease him back into the lineup after his two-game absence.

"The consistency we had all season, the focus we had all season, I don't think anything changes in terms of the process," Hurts said. "The process remains the same throughout everything. But the standard rises."

Hurts tied a franchise record with 35 total touchdowns. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown each topped 1,000 yards receiving. Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards.

Sure, the Giants are worried about them.

But the real Giant slayer is running back Boston Scott. Scott had two of his three rushing touchdowns this season against New York -- one in each game -- and a whopping 10 of his 17 career TDs are against the Giants.

"It predates my time here," Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. "He's a good running back. They've got a stable of good running backs. I can't answer it. I know just because he scored, I don't think he's a Giant killer."

Giants at Eagles

7:15 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Eagles by 7½

SERIES Eagles lead 89-85-2; Eagles beat Giants 22-16 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Giants won at Vikings 31-24; Eagles were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS;VS.;EAGLES (RK)

(4) 148.2;RUSH;147.6 (5)

(26) 185.7;PASS;241.5 (9)

(18) 333.9;YARDS;389.1 (3)

(T15) 21.5;POINTS;28.1 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS;VS.;EAGLES (RK)

(27) 144.2;RUSH;121.6 (T16)

(14) 214.0;PASS;179.8 (1)

(25) 358.2;YARDS;301.5 (2)

(T17) 21.8;POINTS;20.2 (T7)

WHAT TO WATCH Brian Daboll became the first Giants coach to win his postseason debut since Dan Reeves in 1993 when New York eliminated NFC North champion Minnesota last week. Now the Giants will face their NFC East rival, Philadelphia, for the first time in the NFC playoffs since the 2008 season. The Eagles have been led by QB Jalen Hurts, who finished with 3,701 yards and 22 TD passes despite missing two games with a shoulder injury. Philadelphia is searching for its first trip to the NFC Championship Game since the 2017 season.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) takes a hit from New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) while running with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) makes a touchdown catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-16. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)



New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb gestures after scoring a touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by New York Giants safety Tony Jefferson (36) after making ac a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts following an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-16. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

