Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 21, 1923

• The entire week of March 12 will be devoted to a celebration of the completion of the new Broadway bridge it was announced yesterday afternoon by C. C. Kavanaugh, chairman of the General Committee. The formal bridge opening exercises will be held Wednesday March 14. There will be a display of fireworks that night, and nightly during the week the bridge will be illuminated with colored lights.

50 years ago

Jan. 21, 1973

• Last Oct. 9, Mrs. Roger Williams of Center Ridge gave birth to a baby girl. The baby, Rebecca Louise, was three months premature and weighed a mere two pounds. Mr. and Mrs. Williams were told at the time that the chances were not very good that the child would live. Saturday afternoon, 103 days later, the Williamses arrived at St. Vincent Infirmary to take the baby home.

25 years ago

Jan. 21, 1998

NEWPORT -- Three blue and white buses delivered the first 150 female inmates Tuesday to one of the state's two new private prisons, Department of Correction spokesman Dina Tyler said. "Everything went real smooth," Tyler said. "They arrived early." The buses and a property truck, which carried the inmates' personal possessions, left the Tucker Unit about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The department will transfer 150 inmates a day for the rest of the week until the 600 beds are filled at the Ronald McPherson Correctional Facility. Tyler said the state will begin moving young male offenders by Friday or early next week to the Scott Grimes Correctional Facility, which is located a short distance from the new women's unit. Soon the inmates will be organized into hoe squads and regional maintenance teams, Tyler said. Female inmates will cook while male inmates will be responsible for the laundry. The inmates will be closely supervised and kept separate, she said.

10 years ago

Jan. 21, 2013

MOUNTAINBURG -- Two more tigers that Betty Young has had for 18 years were moved Friday to a wildlife refuge near Eureka Springs. "I hate to send any of them off, but I don't really have a choice," said Young, 72, whose ailing health has necessitated downsizing the population of big cats at her Riverglen Tiger Shelter on Locust Mountain near Mountainburg. In early November, Riverglen had 34 large cats. As of Friday, the number was down to 21. Young wants to give away all of them except for about 10, which she considers a manageable number. The process will take months, she said. Young has a bad hip and walks with a crutch. She said she hasn't gotten a hip operation because she doesn't know who would care for her cats while she recuperated.