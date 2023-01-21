Peru police use tear gas on protesters





LIMA, Peru -- Thousands of protesters demanding the ouster of President Dina Boluarte poured into Peru's capital, clashing with police who fired tear gas.

Many came from remote regions, where dozens have died in unrest that has gripped the country since last month.

Protesters were expected to take to the streets of downtown Lima again Friday, although the city was quiet in the morning, with less movement in the center of the capital than is normal for a weekday.

Thursday was mostly quiet, but punctuated by scuffles and tear gas. The government called on everyone who could to work from home.

After sundown, clashes escalated, and late that night, a major fire broke out at a building near the historic Plaza San Martin, although no connection to the protests was immediately clear.

Firefighters put out the blaze early Friday, authorities said, noting that the cause of the fire was still unknown. The building housed 28 people, who were all forced to evacuate amid a risk of collapse.

Anger at Boluarte was the common thread Thursday as protesters chanted calls for her resignation and street sellers hawked T-shirts.

Peru's ombudsman said at least 13 civilians and four police officers were injured in the Lima protests Thursday. A total of 22 police officers and 16 civilians were injured Thursday throughout the country, Interior Minister Vicente Romero Fernandez said.

Protesters blamed Boluarte for the violence.

"Our God says thou shalt not kill your neighbor. Dina Boluarte is killing," Paulina Consac said as she carried a large Bible while marching in downtown Lima with more than 2,000 protesters from Cusco.

Many Lima residents also joined Friday's protests, with strong presences from students and union members.

"We're at a breaking point between dictatorship and democracy," said Pedro Mamani, a student at the National University of San Marcos, where demonstrators who traveled for the protest were being housed.

The university was surrounded by police officers, who also deployed at key points of Lima's historic downtown district -- 11,800 officers in all, according to Victor Zanabria, the head of the Lima police force.

Boluarte was defiant Thursday night in a televised speech alongside key government officials in which she thanked police for controlling the "violent protests" and vowed to prosecute those responsible for violence. Boluarte has said she supports a plan to hold elections for president and Congress in 2024, two years before originally scheduled.

The president also criticized the protesters for "not having any kind of social agenda that the country needs," accused them of "wanting to break the rule of law" and raised questions about their financing.

For much of the day, some demonstrators threw rocks at law enforcement while trying to get through police lines and officers responded with volleys of tear gas that sent protesters fleeing, using rags dipped in vinegar to alleviate the sting to their eyes and skin.

Protesters said Thursday that they would not be cowed.

"This isn't ending today, it won't end tomorrow, but only once we achieve our goals," said 61-year-old David Lozada.

Information for this article was contributed by Mauricio Munoz of The Associated Press.

A woman tends to an anti-government protester who fell during a march against President Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, the resignation of Boluarte, the release from prison of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)



Anti-government protesters face off against the police in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the release from prison of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)



An anti-government protesters who traveled to the capital from across the country to march against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle during clashes in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for up to 48 protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)



Women take cover from tear gas thrown by police during clashes with anti-government protesters in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the release from prison of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)



An anti-government protesters who traveled to the capital from across the country to march against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle during clashes in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for up to 48 protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)



Anti-government protesters who traveled to the capital from across the country to march against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, tear down a police barricade during clashes in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for up to 48 protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)











Gallery: Protests move into Peru’s capital







