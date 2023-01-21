Pine Bluff’s Crutchfield lands Arkansas offer during visit

Arkansas extended an offer to Pine Bluff junior wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield during his visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175 pounds, had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Memphis prior to the Razorbacks offering him.

He recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards (28.24 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, and 6 carries for 46 yards in 9 games as a junior. He had 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back.

Crutchfield also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown.

He is also outstanding on the basketball court, where he earned first-team All-Tournament honors at the King Cotton Classic in December.

Crutchfield is the seventh in-state prospect in the 2024 class to receive an offer from Arkansas.