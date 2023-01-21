Rick Lee’s American Beauty Stakes selections and analysis

Rick Lee's selections and analysis
6 The American Beauty. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up
SARAH HARPER*** finished second behind a fast filly in the Poinsettia, which has turned out to be a key race. HOT AND SULTRY finished second behind a talented post-time favorite, while nearly five lengths clear of third in a useful allowance tune-up. PERFECT HAPPINESS was beaten only one length in the Paz Zareta last month at Fair Grounds, and she is a two-time winner at Oaklawn.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
5 Sarah Harper;Bejarano;Moquett;7-5
2 Hot and Sultry;Cabrera;Casse;9-5
6 Perfect Happiness;Juarez;Hartman;7-2
3 I'm the Boss of Me;Arrieta;Compton;8-1
1 Connie K;Court;Morse;12-1
4 Lisette;Michel;Lukas;20-1