RIck Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 40-149 (26.8%)

LEE'S LOCK Hypersport in the fourth

BEST BET Grapnel in the seventh

LONG SHOT Ben's Legacy in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

LUNCH LADY** showed good speed before tiring in a pair of races at Churchill. She is dropping in class and is working well for her 2023 debut. MARTIQUE MISS is returning to her preferred distance following a useful front-running route at Turfway, and she picks up a leading rider. FIRST FROST moves to dirt for the first time after showing speed in a pair of turf sprint races at Woodbine, and her local breezes are encouraging.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lunch Lady;Zimmerman;Moquett;9-5

9 Martique Miss;Arrieta;Contreras;2-1

6 First Frost;Medellin;Milligan;8-1

3 Unified Gurl;Michel;Lukas;6-1

5 Soddy Daisy;Baze;Gonzalez;10-1

2 The X Factor;Triana;Martin;12-1

10 Go Go Go;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

4 Alita;Bowen;Puhl;15-1

8 Fancy Hill;Jordan;Martin;20-1

1 Wild Bizness;De La Cruz;Milligan;30-1

2 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $30,000

PEACE DOG*** has not raced since May, but he holds a clear talent advantage and picks up the leading rider. LORD M finished second behind a lone speed winner in his return from vacation, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning for home. ASPEN CLUB has been on the sidelines for nearly two years, but he owns competitive Beyer figures and appears to be working well for a winning stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Peace Dog;Torres;Witt;8-5

4 Lord M;Cabrera;Moquett;5-2

2 Aspen Club;Garcia;Morse;9-2

3 Botany;Asmussen;Moquett;10-1

8 Super Geek;Castillo;Villafranco;10-1

6 Oneighthundredcash;Gonzalez;Mason;15-1

5 Braska;Harr;Cline;20-1

1 Depart;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

7 Warning Label;Saez;Cline;20-1

11 Lou's Arrow;Jordan;Martin;30-1

9 Driver;Pusac;Martin;30-1

3 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

CANDY KICK** rallied to be beaten less than two lengths, after a slow start and wide trip, in her local debut, and she is taking a drop in class. RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA is a late-running filly with competitive Beyer figures, and she may appreciate racing on a fast track for the first time. ELI'S GIRL ran her best race when last paired with today's rider David Cabrera, and she should benefit from a ground saving trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Candy Kick;Saez;Mason;5-2

5 Russiarussiarussia;Castillo;Villafranco;3-1

1 Eli's Girl;Cabrera;Stuart;5-1

2 Midnight's Girl;Rodriguez;Rosin;9-2

6 Lady Envoy;Michel;Lukas;6-1

4 Bachelorette;Hiraldo;Moysey;8-1

8 Graydawn Day;Gonzalez;Jacquot;15-1

9 Hal's Dream;Arrieta;Compton;15-1

3 Expensive Liaison;Quinonez;Petalino;20-1

4 Purse $103,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

HYPERSPORT**** raced wide finishing second behind a recent repeat winner, and she was stake-placed last season at Oaklawn and strictly the one to beat. KANT BELIEVE IT showed improved speed wearing blinkers in a second-place finish January 1, and she drew a good post for a sprinter with speed. ADALINE JULIA tracked a slow pace before quickly kicking clear in a seven-length maiden win, and she came back and posted a swift subsequent breeze.

4 Hypersport;Saez;Mason;7-5

9 Kant Believe It;Baze;DiVito;3-1

1 Adaline Julia;Torres;Diodoro;7-2

3 Comedy Act;Bejarano;Morse;8-1

5 Dance It;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

6 Byzantine;Garcia;Morse;15-1

2 Pioneer Parade;Juarez;DiVito;15-1

7 Kancancutie;Harr;Cates;20-1

8 She's Storming;Jordan;Hewitt;30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

IMPOVERISHED** showed excellent early speed in a clear second-place debut, and she benefits from the experience and switch to a leading rider. ATTA PARTY was caught late by a well meant first-time starter last month, and the beaten post-time favorite has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. ROSIE'S BOY was bet down to favoritism in his debut, but he ducked in at the break and unseated his rider. He was claimed out of the race and shows two gate works for new trainer Burl McBride.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Impoverished;Bejarano;Deville;5-2

4 Atta Party;Torres;Silva;8-5

8 Rosie's Boy;Harr;McBride;12-1

1 Krusin Rocket;De La Cruz;Martin;6-1

5 Black Apple;Santana;Ortiz;8-1

2 All in Good Time;Jordan;Martin;12-1

14 Heart Headed Arky;Saez;Loy;20-1

9 Peripatetic;Cabrera;Litfin;20-1

10 Flashy Boy Goes;Mojica;Broberg;20-1

12 Work All Day;Bailey;Hewitt;20-1

11 Fetchs Brahm;Court;Fires;20-1

13 Finbarfurey;Harr;Cline;30-1

7 Other Times;Michel;Roberts;30-1

6 Royal de Be;Saez;Williams;30-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000

GRAPNEL*** has been a clear winner in two of his last four races, and he is taking a slight jump after finishing second in an unusually fast conditioned claimer. RED LABEL has been competing against better in Kentucky, and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro is spotting horses where they can win. TOTALIZER is taking a significant drop after a dull wet track performance, and he is a major threat if able to rebound.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Grapnel;Saez;Haran;7-2

2 Red Label;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

10 Totalizer;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

9 Belfast Boy;Cabrera;Hiles;8-1

4 R Doc;Gonzalez;Keithan;12-1

5 Title Shot;Arrieta;Jordan;12-1

6 Prodigious Bay;Bejarano;Moquett;10-1

8 Wesleyan;Jordan;Martin;20-1

7 Polterer;Rodriguez;Compton;15-1

3 Shackleford Strong;Hiraldo;Rosin;20-1

1 Spark;Quinonez;Quinonez;30-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

BEN'S LEGACY** rallied behind a moderate pace and over a speed favoring track in a deceptively good third-place debut. He has recorded two subsequent 5-furlong breezes. LARK'S MISCHIEF has shown good early speed in third-place finishes at Oaklawn and Churchill, and the beaten post-time favorite drew a favorable post. J J'S JOKER has been unfortunate to catch a sloppy track in both of his races, but he has shown ability for red-hot connections. He was scratched Sunday in favor of this race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Ben's Legacy;Cabrera;DiVito;5-1

10 Lark's Mischief;Castillo;Asmussen;8-5

11 J J's Joker;Arrieta;Hartman;7-2

2 Bye Bye Ray;Torres;Fincher;6-1

4 Dats Mr. Mo;Saez;Gibson;15-1

9 Kingdom;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

6 Hard Spun Fantasy;Baze;Von Hemel;20-1

8 Nautical Star;Quinonez;Quinonez;20-1

3 April Fools Andy;Hiraldo;Moysey;20-1

1 Cravensworth;Bejarano;Moquett;20-1

5 Windtapper Win;Bailey;Roberts;30-1

9 Purse $107,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CADDO RIVER*** has won three consecutive optional-claiming races for high percentage trainer Brad Cox, and the likely pacesetter has a strong record at Oaklawn. TRIDENT HIT has not raced in 11 months, but he has the class and trainer Ron Moquett excels with horses returning from long layoffs. MYSTIC NIGHT won a fast third-level allowance race last season at Keeneland, and he picks up a top rider for his first race at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Caddo River;Talamo;Cox;2-1

7 Trident Hit;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

6 Mystic Night;Santana;Mott;4-1

5 Decision Maker;Arrieta;Van Berg;5-1

2 Go Emi;Baze;Gonzalez;6-1

3 Spa City;Juarez;Kenneally;12-1

1 Background;Bowen;Puhich;15-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies

INTO LOVE*** finished second behind a promising filly, after setting a suicidal pace, in her first start at the meeting. She figures difficult to beat under kinder rating. KID'S LAST LAUGH rallied to second in a sprint debut at Churchill, and she is back sprinting after contesting the pace and tiring late in a two-turn effort. PATE has races competitively in all three of her races, and she is switching to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Into Love;Saez;Jones;5-2

5 Kid's Last Laugh;Cabrera;McPeek;7-2

1 Pate;Bejarano;Stuart;9-2

10 Just an Angel;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

11 Boogie Woogie Gal;Arrieta;Sharp;10-1

9 Divinely Bolt;Juarez;Hartman;10-1

4 Cecile;Baze;Schultz;15-1

2 Goldcrest;Castillo;Asmussen;15-1

7 Kirby Kaye;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;20-1

3 Little Dixie;Torres;Moquett;15-1

8 Insensitive;Jordan;Anderson;30-1