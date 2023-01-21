Sections
School arrest tied to nonworking gun

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:58 a.m.

Pulaski County deputies on Thursday afternoon arrested a student at Mills High School who had a nonworking gun, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The student, who was not named in the release, was charged with theft by receiving when deputies learned that the gun had been reported stolen in Little Rock. The student was given a court date and released to guardians.

Deputies found the Glock 17 9mm pistol after a school resource officer got a report that a student had a gun. The handgun was nonfunctional and could not be used as a firearm, the release states.

