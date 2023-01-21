High school basketball scores and schedule

High school basketball
Friday's scores
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant 67, Cabot 54
Jonesboro 59, Little Rock Southwest 33
6A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber 49, Bentonville West 35
Fayetteville 70, Fort Smith Southside 44
Rogers Heritage 47, Rogers 42
Springdale 49, Fort Smith Northside 48
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Parkview 66, Beebe 65
Little Rock Catholic 52, Maumelle 48
Sylvan Hills 72, Vilonia 64, OT
5A-EAST
Nettleton 70, Batesville 42
Marion 67, Greene County Tech 49
West Memphis 52, Paragould 36
Valley View 65, Searcy 48
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside 56, Benton 51
Pine Bluff 72, Hot Springs 45
Sheridan 78, Texarkana 36
Lake Hamilton 94, White Hall 91, OT
5A-WEST
Greenbrier 49, Alma 43
Mountain Home 63, Greenwood 51
Siloam Springs 45, Russellville 38
Harrison 59, Van Buren 50
4A-1
Berryville 55, Gentry 24
Huntsville 71, Gravette 40
Pea Ridge 71, Shiloh Christian 63
Farmington 84, Prairie Grove 28
4A-3
Brookland 61, Forrest City 59
Blytheville 87, Jonesboro Westside 51
Highland 48, Wynne 38
4A-4
Morrilton 49, Fountain Lake 40
Ozark 58, Mena 47
4A-5
Joe T. Robinson 68, Clinton 46
Little Rock Christian 72, Little Rock Hall 46
4A-7
Arkadelphia 64, Nashville 54
Camden Fairview 64, De Queen 53
Magnolia 61, Hope 44
Ashdown 54, Malvern 42
4A-8
Mills 72, Monticello 41
Star City 77, Hamburg 47
3A-1
Green Forest 49, Lincoln 48
Valley Springs 62, Flippin 59
Elkins 53, West Fork 44
3A-2
Salem 59, Melbourne 52
3A-3
Manila 55, Harrisburg 25
3A-4
Booneville 68, Cedarville 54
Paris 65, Cossatot River 32
Hackett 51, Danville 45
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 75, Atkins 13
Maumelle Charter 45, Dover 42
Mayflower 66, Baptist Prep 59
Perryville at Lamar, ppd.
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 69, LISA Academy North 61
Helena 52, Pangburn 44
3A-7
Jessieville 73, Genoa Central 42
3A-8
Dollarway 83, Camden Harmony Grove 68
Dumas 78, DeWitt 40
Drew Central 66, Smackover 57
Lake Village 56, McGehee 50
2A-1
Eureka Springs 43, Yellville-Summit 41
Greenland 68, Haas Hall Bentonville 60
2A-2
Marshall 55, Mount Vernon-Enola 48
2A-3
Earle 48, East Poinsett County 44
Buffalo Island Central 63, Marmaduke 55
Bay 62, Riverside 54
2A-4
Johnson County Westside 52, Hector 29
Mountainburg 63, Western Yell County 50
2A-6
Marianna 57, McCrory 28
2A-7
Dierks 60, Acorn 47
2A-8
Parkers Chapel 70, Gurdon 25
1A-1E
Kingston 57, Lead Hill 48
Alpena 58, Mount Judea 19
1A-1W
The New School 47, Mulberry 15
1A-3
Crowley's Ridge 64, Armorel 62
Marked Tree 78, Mammoth Spring 54
1A-4
Guy-Perkins 56, Scranton 40
1A-5
Brinkley 62, Marvell-Elaine 41
1A-7
Bradley 58, Mount Ida 41
Nonconference
Eagletown, Okla. 82, Legacy Academy 80
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
Cabot 50, Bryant 38
Jonesboro 58, Little Rock Southwest 35
6A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber 54, Bentonville West 53
Fayetteville 66, Fort Smith Southside 54
Rogers 59, Rogers Heritage 48
Fort Smith Northside 67, Springdale 38
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Parkview 71, Beebe 17
Little Rock Christian 53, Jacksonville 22
Mount St. Mary 42, Maumelle 27
Vilonia 67, Sylvan Hills 42
5A-EAST
Nettleton 52, Batesville 47
Marion 45, Greene County Tech 39
West Memphis 60, Paragould 42
Searcy 58, Valley View 52
5A-SOUTH
Benton 64, Hot Springs Lakeside 46
Sheridan 76, Texarkana 22
Lake Hamilton 49, White Hall 42
5A-WEST
Alma 51, Greenbrier 30
Greenwood 78, Mountain Home 34
Siloam Springs 51, Russellville 42
Van Buren 59, Harrison 51
4A-1
Gentry 45, Berryville 38
Gravette 53, Huntsville 45
Farmington 67, Prairie Grove 31
4A-4
Morrilton 55, Fountain Lake 30
Mena 46, Ozark 45
4A-5
Clinton 68, Joe T. Robinson 22
Heber Springs 68, Lonoke 49
4A-7
Nashville 89, Arkadelphia 32
Magnolia 49, Hope 20
4A-8
Mills 59, Monticello 39
Star City 72, Hamburg 22
Stuttgart 51, Crossett 20
Watson Chapel 61, Warren 23
3A-1
Valley Springs 67, Flippin 48
3A-2
Cave City 54, Newport 45
Hoxie 52, Walnut Ridge 49
Salem 71, Melbourne 63
3A-4
Booneville 44, Cedarville 13
Cossatot River 45, Paris 42
Hackett 48, Danville 36
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 51, Atkins 46
Mayflower 78, Baptist Prep 71
Perryville at Lamar, ppd.
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 56, LISA Academy North 22
3A-7
Jessieville 66, Genoa Central 45
3A-8
Dumas 69, DeWitt 19
McGehee 54, Lake Village 27
2A-1
Life Way Christian 51, Cotter 29
Yellville-Summit 60, Eureka Springs 22
Greenland 57, Haas Hall Bentonville 10
2A-2
Mount Vernon-Enola 74, Marshall 45
Izard County 64, White County Central 37
2A-3
East Poinsett County 48, Earle 38
2A-4
Mountainburg 45, Western Yell County 37
2A-5
Conway Christian 74, Magnet Cove 26
Mountain Pine 75, England 72
2A-7
Acorn 66, Dierks 30
2A-8
Gurdon 56, Parkers Chapel 54
1A-1E
Deer 59, Oark 29
Kingston 49, Lead Hill 23
1A-2
Viola 55, West Side Greers Ferry 50
1A-3
Mammoth Spring 58, Marked Tree 43
1A-4
Guy-Perkins 45, Scranton 33
1A-7
Mount Ida 49, Bradley 46
1A-8
Emerson 66, Hampton 40
Nonconference
Pulaski Academy 52, Clarksville 47
Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 66, Conway 56