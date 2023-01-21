Senators wear out Yellowjackets





With just less than four minutes to play Friday night, Champ Calamese watched from the left wing, waiting for his third three-pointer of the night to drop.

As soon as it hit the bottom of the net, the 6-1 senior turned toward his bench, made a pair of threes at his side and exulted more than he had all night.

Calamese's dagger three-pointer capped a 19-point performance as he powered Joe T. Robinson to a 68-46 victory over Clinton in Little Rock. Not only did the win avenge the Senators' 72-69 defeat last month in Clinton, but it pushed Robinson back into a tie for second place in the 4A-5 Conference, a game behind unbeaten Little Rock Christian.

"The first time we played, we weren't ready," Calamese said. "After watching film a bunch and practicing for what they do, their routines, we were able to get it right."

The Yellowjackets posed some early woes for the Senators, switching between their 2-3 and 1-3-1 zones. After Robinson (12-8, 7-2) opened up a 13-4 advantage in the early minutes, Clinton (15-8, 7-2) pulled to within 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.

But the Senators continued to ratchet up the pressure in the second quarter. Although Robinson couldn't necessarily match the visitors' size, they put on either a full-court or three-quarter-court press much of the night, giving the Yellowjacket ballhandlers fits.

"When we play intense defense without a whole lot of fouling, we like our chances against anybody," Senators Coach Anwar Hardin said. "We do like our lateral ability to move on defense and that's not how we just play them...because [for] what we lack in size, we do make up [with] on-ball defense."

Robinson kept Clinton at arm's length after leading 32-23 at halftime. The Yellowjackets clawed their way back briefly, using a mini-run and a couple of layups by Brody Emberton -- who led Clinton with 12 points and six rebounds -- to get within seven at 39-32.

Over the next eight-plus minutes, however, an extended 21-12 Senator push -- punctuated by Calamese's three-pointer -- put the visitors away for good.

Turner Jarrett added 15 points for Robinson and Gavin Raath did major damage for the hosts as well, scoring 13 of his 18 points after halftime.

"That's the way we attack zone pressure," Hardin said, specifically pointing to Raath's slashing. "He did a great job getting into the lane and even shooting a little floater or finding somebody else out on the perimeter."

GIRLS

CLINTON 68, ROBINSON 22

Scoring the night's first 16 points in a little more than four minutes, Clinton overwhelmed Robinson on the Senators' home floor, holding Robinson to seven first-half points.

Abigail Parks scored all of her game-high 17 points before halftime, shooting 5-of-6 on three-pointers. Kayden Brown was the lone other Yellowjacket in double figures -- she finished with 10 points -- as Clinton (16-6, 7-0) played its reserves for the majority of the second half.

Robinson (0-14, 0-7) got 19 of its 22 points from the tandem of Olivia Martin and Kyah Miller.





Jaden Dodson (5) of Joe T. Robinson applies defensive pressure to Clinton’s Dawson Burgess during Friday night’s game in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





