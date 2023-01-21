Sections
Shooting near UCA campus in Conway leaves one dead, another wounded

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:49 p.m.
Police lights

Conway police on Saturday were investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near the University of Central Arkansas, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Conway police spokesperson Lacey Kanipe said the homicide was a shooting that left one male victim dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police responded to the shooting at 3:52 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were at the scene in the 1800 block of Lucille Street, the post stated, warning residents to expect heavy police presence. The area is about a half-mile east of the UCA campus.

No further information was given in the Facebook post about the victim or the circumstances of the killing.

