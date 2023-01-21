Sections
SWAT team handling standoff at south Little Rock apartment

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:19 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Negotiators from the Little Rock Police Department’s SWAT team were at a south Little Rock apartment building Saturday night after a person barricaded themselves inside after a disturbance, authorities said.

The SWAT team was at 11 Terrace Place, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department. The site is about 1 1/2 miles southwest of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue in Little Rock. 

No further information was given about the circumstances of the standoff.

The city’s dispatch log showed a report of a disturbance with a weapon at the Terrace Place address at 4:41 p.m. Saturday.

