Tools & Toys: “The Backyard Homesteader” and Spindle Candles

'The Backyard Homesteader'

What's to love: A beginner's guidebook for those that would like to become more self-sufficient and start growing their own food.

What does it do: Whether you want to start a vegetable garden in the backyard or you have more space to use and want chickens, this book will help the user make a plan and gives instructions on growing fruit and vegetables, how to preserve the harvest and conserve important resources. There is also a guide of seasonal tasks for the homesteader. The book, written by Alison Candlin, is filled with useful diagrams, charts and photos. Published by Gibbs Smith, the 256 page books sells for $30. Visit gibbs-smith.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Spindle Candles

What's to love: Inspired by the process of wood-turning, these candles have a unique and modern sculptural shape.

What does it do: Designed by Philadelphia-based Carl Durkow, the candles are made of 50% beeswax and 50% soy wax. They are odorless and are available in a variety of colors. Candles are packaged in eco-friendly boxes and are priced according to design. Find out more at 54celsius.com.