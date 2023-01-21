Two named to Little Rock commissions after making bids for local office in ‘22 election cycle

Two individuals who recently sought elected office in Little Rock were appointed to city commissions this week.

Pamela Whitaker, who initially announced a bid for Little Rock mayor before pivoting to an unsuccessful campaign for state treasurer, was appointed to the Little Rock Planning Commission.

Mazhil Rajendran, who ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 5 seat on the city board during the 2022 election cycle, was appointed to the Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission.

Whitaker and Rajendran were among more than two dozen individuals who were appointed or reappointed to boards and commissions at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

City board members voted to confirm the individuals after an executive session meant to allow members to discuss the appointments privately.

Whitaker, 68, is an entrepreneur and the founder of Cyber Fly Girls, a nonprofit group intended to encourage the participation of women and girls in the fields collectively known as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

In September 2021, she announced her intention to run for Little Rock mayor but ultimately did not file as a candidate in the contest. Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the first-term incumbent, was reelected on Nov. 8, 2022.

Whitaker was unopposed in the Democratic primary for state treasurer. She was defeated by the Republican nominee, then-state Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, in last year's general election.

In addition to Whitaker, the city board appointed Jimmy Brown to the Planning Commission. Members also reappointed Harold Betton and Todd Hart, according to a list of appointees provided by Little Rock Deputy City Clerk Alli Segars.

Eleven members serve on the Planning Commission. Terms are for three years.

Rajendran, 52, works for the information technology company Protech Solutions Inc.

Last year, he challenged then-Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines in the nonpartisan race for the Ward 5 seat. Hines was reelected to a fourth term.

In addition to Rajendran, the city board appointed Kashayla Bridges, Sikia Brent Brown and Shamim Okolloh to the Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission, according to Segars.

The panel's thirteen members serve three-year terms.